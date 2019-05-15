Instagram Model Natasha Oakley Flaunts Flawless Figure In Tiny Black Thong Bikini While Vacationing In Bali

Natasha Oakley first shot to fame as a blogger, but soon after discovered her passion for swimsuit modeling and has become one of Instagram’s most-followed models since. The founder of the beloved brand Monday Swimwear took to the social media site on Wednesday to post a steamy photo of herself in a tiny black bikini while splashing in the surf in Bali.

In the snap, the model has her body turned to the side and her arms raised above her head in a triumphant gesture, giving her followers the perfect shot of her chiseled curves and perky backside. The thong bikini is tied around her waist with gold-tipped strings while the top part hugs her modest chest, revealing her tiny waist and flat abdomen underneath.

The model added a black button-up beach shirt to the ensemble, which falls off her shoulders as she poses for the camera. She finished the look with her long, straight blonde hair pinned up into a messy bun and a pair of black sunglasses as she smiles off into the distance.

Natasha tagged her location with the app’s geolocation feature, showing that she is relaxing at The Ungasan, Clifftop Resort, in Bali. In the background, Instagram users can see a stage made from rocks and bamboo and a series of beach chairs and tables, complete with white beach umbrellas.

In the caption, the 28-year-old Australian native tells her 2 million followers that people shouldn’t spend so much time being serious. The model’s fans loved the photo with the cheeky caption, leaving comments about how she is always living the dream and being silly while adding how stunning she is.

One follower wrote, “you are an ozzie goddess always looking amazing and so beautiful,” while another commented, “Literal perfection.” Yet another Instagram user chimed in with “Classic beauty.”

The model looks happy as a clam while vacationing in Indonesia with her broker beau Theo Chambers, the son of Chambers Cellar tycoon Steven Chambers. According to The Daily Mail, the two announced their relationship on Instagram on New Year’s Eve with an adorable photo of themselves cuddled up to one another.

Her sexy black suit is likely the product of her business partnership with her Monday Swimwear co-founder and close friend, Devin Brugman. Natasha and Devin began the swimwear business in 2014, which “was founded on creating suits with iconic feminine designs, immaculate fit, soft-to-touch feel and enduring quality,” according to the website.