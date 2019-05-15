Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Weight Loss In A Leather Dress

Kelly's showing off her figure in black leather.

Kelly Clarkson put her recent weight loss on display in her latest stunning Instagram upload. Taking to the social media site ahead of The Voice Season 16 semi-final on May 14, the mom-of-two put her increasingly tiny waist on full display as she posed for the camera in her rock chick-inspired outfit, which consisted of a long leather dress and long leather boots.

Sporting a waist belt and posing with both hands on her middle to highlight her serious curves, Kelly showed off her outfit for the night as she posed in her dressing room and gave a shout-out to the glam team who got her all dressed up for the latest episode of the NBC singing show.

Clarkson’s fun ensemble consisted of the black long-sleeved leather dress with a white eagle symbol across her chest. The figure-hugging black dress stretched down past her knee, while her pointed toe black leather boots gave her a serious rock-inspired vibe.

The “Love So Soft” singer struck a pretty fierce pose and shot a sultry look to the camera as she showed off her outfit and her curves in her black number, pairing her all-leather look with her blonde pulled back away from her face and fierce red lipstick.

In a second photo shared with her more than 4 million followers, Clarkson — who The Inquisitr reported recently shared the hilariously unimpressed thing her 4-year-old daughter told her after one of her recent performances — gave out a big smile as she prepared for the latest episode of the series on Tuesday night.

Fans of the superstar were definitely noticing how healthy and happy the mom-of-two has been looking lately as she posed in her body-hugging leather look.

“You look fabulous!!!!” one fan told the singer, who appears as a coach on The Voice alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Adam Levine.

Another added, “Girly, you look great! Wow! Sexy mama!!!” while a third told the superstar American Idol Season 1 winner, “Absolutely gorgeous” with several fire emoji.

Kelly has been very open about her weight loss in the past but appears to have dropped even more pounds since she first confirmed that she’d lost 37 pounds while appearing on Today in June of last year.

“I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in 2006. I read this book, it’s called The Plant Paradox [by Steven R. Gundry, MD], and it might not work for you but it worked wonders for me,” she said last summer.

“I’m, like, 37 pounds lighter,” Kelly then continued on the NBC morning show while chatting with Hoda Kotb. “For me, it wasn’t really [about] the weight — for me it was that I’m not on my medicine anymore.”