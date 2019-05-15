‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Gets Pulses Racing In Tiny Top That Barely Covers Her Busty Chest

Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue rookie Olivia Brower is one of the magazine’s most seductive models featured in the 2019 edition. The 24-year-old model is known for her flirtatious bikini poses, her flawless curves, and timeless beauty.

Olivia took to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday to post a teasing photo of herself posing on the beach in a tiny, white crop top that leaves little of her chest to the imagination. The close-up photo captures the model’s flawless bronzed skin, dreamy green-blue eyes, and plump pink lips. The eye is drawn down to her busty assets as she poses with her body shifted slightly to the side and her arms pushed forward, squeezing her chest.

The tiny lace crop top matches with her white bikini bottoms, peaking out from the bottom of the photo. The model’s 281,000 followers also get a teasing glimpse of her curves and flat abdomen as she gazes seductively at the camera.

In the photo’s caption, Olivia calls on her followers to vote for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, adding that she provided a link to the poll in her bio. Many of her fans commented that they voted for her, adding that they think she’s the most beautiful of the SI Swimsuit models and that they hope she wins.

One fan wrote, “Voted for you almost 20times now.i hope you win,” while another commented, “I voted you’re a queen.”

Another added, “Loved your SI Swimsuit shoot!! I really hope you’ll be associated with SI for a long time!! A super star in the making.”

Yet another huge fan chimed in, “I think I’m averaging a dozen votes a day for ya. Trying my best.”

Loading...

The ongoing Rookie of the Year contest began on May 9 and runs through May 17. In addition to Olivia, the other rookies featured in the 2019 issue are Jasmine Sanders, Camille Kostek, Tara Lynn, Haley Kalil, Halima Aden, Kelsey Merritt, and Winnie Harlow.

According to the Sports Illustrated website, fans have been voting for Rookie of the Year since 2010. In previous years, winners included Chrissy Teigen (2010), Kate Upton (2011), Nina Agdal (2012), Kate Bock (2013), Sara Sampaio (2014), Kelly Rohrbach (2015), Barbara Palvin (2016), Bianca Balti (2017), and Alexis Ren (2018).

The Rookie of the Year is chosen based on a combination of factors, including popular vote, editor’s choice, and an evaluation of the model’s history as an SI Swimsuit brand ambassador.

Winners will be announced shortly following the final day of the poll on the magazine’s website.