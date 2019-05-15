Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Looking To Create ‘Own World’ Outside Of Royal Family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are reportedly looking to create their “own world” outside of the royal family, states a new report published by the Daily Express. The news source claims the couple are “eager and itching” to move away from the restrictions of royal life.

The couple is reportedly looking to differentiate themselves from the rigorous royal schedule kept by Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Royal expert Juliet Reiden states that the couple has been slowly distancing themselves over the past year from the confines of the royal family by splitting their household from their brother and sister-in-law, being allowed their own communication team separate from William and Kate, and establishing their own Instagram account, allowing them to communicate in their own way with the public.

These steps, claim Reiden, are just some of the ways the couple is moving more away from royal life and into a quieter, more relaxed atmosphere.

Reiden made her statements in a podcast called The Windsors, reported the Daily Express.

“This is the Sussexes moving away and having their own court and also setting themselves us separate from Prince William and Kate. It makes a lot of sense because their work is going to be very different,” Reiden explained of the couple.

She also remarked, “They’ve made it very clear they are eager and itching to get at creating a whole new world for themselves using the royal pedestal Meghan has found herself on and the one Prince Harry, of course, has always been on.”

Prince William and his wife continue to maintain apartments at Buckingham Palace, as they are making slow steps towards the day when William will ascend to the throne as king of England and Middleton will be queen. Their movements, therefore, are more restricted by the palace, and the couple must act in a certain way that would befit the future ruler of the country.

Even though they are held tight by the confines of certain aspects of royal life, William and Kate try and show they are still a young family by interacting with the public in a more relaxed way, speaking about their children and sharing sweet images of their family on their Kensington Palace Instagram page.

As for Markle and Prince Harry, they have set up home at Frogmore Cottage, the same place where they held their intimate wedding reception for close friends and family on May 19, 2018, the day they married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor in a grand royal wedding. Frogmore Cottage is roughly 25 miles outside of London and Buckingham Palace, the home of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry’s paternal grandmother.