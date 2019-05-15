Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Her Booty In The Water In A Tiny Green Bikini

The Victoria's Secret Angel left very little to the imagination as she took a dip in the water in a barely-there bikini.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is leaving very little to the imagination in two seriously sizzling new bikini photos shared to her Instagram account this week. The 30-year-old mom of two set pulses racing as she modeled a green wraparound bikini from her swimwear collection, Tropic of C, giving fans a good look at the two-piece called the Bianca in action.

Heading to the social media site on May 14, Candice showed off her serious curves in the green silk-like bikini top and bottoms, first showing her 13.3 million followers what the very revealing swimwear looked like as she lay back in the water with both of her arms stretched out.

Swanepoel’s toned torso was on full display as she got a little wet in the colorful wraparound style, while her high-cut bikini bottoms served as the perfect frame for her long and toned legs as she relaxed in the water.

But it wasn’t just the front of the unique Tropic of C bikini – which wrapped around her torso and tied at the middle – that the supermodel gave fans a look at this week.

Candice also proudly showed off the back of the swimwear as she gave fans a close-up look at her perky booty in the fun, silky green look.

The second snap – which has more than 166,000 likes – uploaded to Candice’s Instagram account on May 14 showed off the back of the barely-there swimsuit to give a better look at the thong bottoms, while her hair was wet and slicked back from her dip in the ocean.

In the caption, she admitted to her more than 13 million followers that she’d rather been in the water in her bikini.

The latest stunning swimwear snaps came shortly after fans of Candice and her swim brand were treated to a throwback look at the star rocking a two-piece.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Tropic of C shared a throwback snap of the mom of two sporting a black bikini during a trip to the beach with her eldest son, Anaca.

The stunning beach photo showed the Victoria’s Secret Angel flaunting her big baby bump while pretty heavily pregnant with her second child – now 10-month-old Ariel – as Swanepoel enjoyed a walk along the sand with her firstborn.

Per Pop Workouts, Swanepoel previously admitted that her seriously toned bikini body took a lot of hard work as she revealed that she’s a big fan of boxing and yoga to burn the calories.

“I love waking up; I box; I do a lot of resistance… three or four times a week. I like that, as well as keeping fit, I can protect myself,” she said of her go-to exercise to stay in such amazing shape.

Swanepoel then added, “When I’m too tired to box, [I do yoga]. It’s good to stay flexible and learn to keep your mind quiet.”