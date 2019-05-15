Chance The Rapper Says Michael Jackson Inspired His Charity Work

Michael Jackson was known for the huge amount of work he did for charity and that seems to have had a huge effect on “No Problem” hitmaker Chance The Rapper, who blends his music with philanthropy.

According to the NME, Chance has donated millions of dollars for the betterment of his hometown, Chicago, Illinois.

When talking to Forbes, he expressed his feelings about the King of Pop.

“The greatest of all time, highest I think maybe for overall celebrities, but the most philanthropic musician is Michael Joseph Jackson,” the “I Might Need Security” rapper said.

“The only person I can really think of off the top when I think of charity that’s a musician is Michael Jackson,” he added.

Chance has worked with WE Day previously to increase global social activism among young people.

NME reported that in 2017, he donated $2.2 million to raise funds for public schools in his hometown so they can have a better education.

“Every contribution brings this city and this nation closer to providing a well-rounded quality education for each and every child,” he explained, after gifting them a huge amount.

“Funding quality education for public [school] students is the most important investment a community can make.”

At the age of 26, Chance is setting a good example for his generation by influencing people to do good.

Earlier this year, he got married to Kirsten Corley. In 2015, they had their first child, a girl which they named Kensli.

In 2012, Chance released his debut self-released mixtape, 10 Day. A year later, he released Acid Rap. His third mixtape, Coloring Book, remains his most successful. Released in 2016, the tape peaked at No. 8 in the U.S. and No. 20 in Canada. Rolling Stone listed it at No. 3 on their “50 Best Albums of 2016” list.

He has collaborated with lots of familiar names over the years. On his mixtapes, he has teamed up with Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and 2 Chainz to name a few. On other artists’ projects, he has collaborated with Kehlani, DJ Khaled, John Legend, and Tinashe as well as many others. In 2018, he appeared on Cardi B’s Grammy Award-winning album Invasion of Privacy on the track “Best Life,” which charted on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart despite not being officially released as a single. The track peaked at No. 39 and has been certified gold.

Chance is yet to release his debut album. However, Rolling Stone has revealed that he will be dropping it later this year, in the summer.