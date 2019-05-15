‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, May 16: Brooke, Donna, & Justin Worry About Katie & Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, May 16, reveal that those closest to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) are concerned about them. Katie has come up with an elaborate plan to test Bill because she wants to know whether he can stay committed to his family.

A few weeks ago, Bill asked Katie to be his wife. He said that he really loved her and he wanted them to be a family again. He pointed out that Will (Finnegan George) really wanted his parents living under the same roof again. Katie shocked him when she rejected his proposal. After speaking to her sisters, she changed her mind and went to find Bill. She found him at Il Giardino with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and immediately wondered if he had really changed for the better.

Katie called Shauna to ask her to come over to Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house. According to The Inquisitr, she wanted Shauna to help her test Bill’s resolve. Katie wants Shauna to try and seduce Bill. If he falls for Shauna’s charms, Katie will know that he is not ready for marriage. She wants to know that she can trust him with her and their son’s well-being.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie and Shauna set a trap for Bill. pic.twitter.com/mXk0khEj8H — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 15, 2019

Shauna will agree to carry out Katie’s plan. As Katie had reminded her, the Logan family has done a lot for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). B&B viewers know that Flo has only recently found out that she’s a Logan. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) offered her a job at Forrester Creations where she will be working on the Hope for the Future line. This was a step up for Flo who had been working as a waitress. Therefore, Shauna was only too eager to show her gratitude for everything that the Logans had done for her family.

When she heard the plan, Brooke was shocked that Katie was willing to take such drastic measures to test Bill’s loyalty. She will try to tell her sister that her plan will backfire. After all, what will she do if Bill falls for Shauna’s charms? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, hint that Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) are also worried that Katie’s plan could have serious repercussions. The three of them will gather and wait for the outcome at Brooke’s house.

Donna and Justin know that Katie and Bill make a wonderful couple. At one point, they were even trying to set them up. They realize that Katie and Bill have many issues and that they are good for each other. However, Katie’s scheme could push Bill to the hilt. Justin doesn’t know if Bill will be able to resist Shauna. Donna also doubts whether Katie will ever forgive Bill if he proves to be untrue.

