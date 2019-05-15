WWE Rumors: Here’s Why Triple H Is Reportedly The ‘Most Frustrated Person’ In The Company

Yet another report has shed light on the allegedly dire situation in the WWE locker room following recent rumors that detailed how backstage morale appears to be approaching all-time low levels, as reported earlier this week by The Inquisitr. With all this going on, a number of WWE superstars have also requested to be released or threatened to quit or are considering signing elsewhere after their contracts expire. However, it also appears that one of WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon’s own family members isn’t in the best of spirits either, as suggested by a source who called in this week on Wade Keller’s Pro Wrestling Post-Show podcast.

As cited by WrestlingNews.co, the source identified himself as a “close friend” of three WWE writers and essentially told Keller that McMahon still has the final word in creative matters and doesn’t have any plans of slowing down. As related by the source, WWE’s writers don’t deserve to be blamed by fans for the company’s lack of quality storylines as the creative team is “writing for an audience of one,” with the “one” in question being McMahon.

The source added that McMahon’s son-in-law, WWE executive vice president of talent Paul “Triple H” Levesque, is the “most frustrated person” backstage because of his father-in-law’s alleged tendency to micromanage things and disregard the wrestlers that Triple H built up as part of his role as NXT senior producer.

“He’ll always take, especially the NXT guys, under his wing. It looks like he’s consoling them. It looks so much like he was the most frustrated person in the building every single night.”

Triple H and several #WWE writers are reportedly very frustrated with Vince McMahon https://t.co/b6FknWGbyW pic.twitter.com/HFuaX2zZmt — NoDQ.com: WWE Money in the Bank 2019 news #MITB (@nodqdotcom) May 14, 2019

Reports of Vince McMahon and Triple H not seeing eye-to-eye about developmental call-ups are nothing new. In February, WhatCulture cited WWE insider Brad Shepard, who said on his podcast that McMahon and his son-in-law have a “weird dynamic,” where Triple H grooms NXT talents for success on the main roster, only for Vince to try to prove him wrong by throwing these wrestlers “in at the deep end.”

More recently, Triple H reportedly liked two tweets from fans who complained about the current state of WWE programming, including one who mentioned the company’s “confusing and pointless” storylines. However, WrestlingNews.co noted that these tweets have since been unliked by the real-life WWE executive and 14-time world champion.

In addition to explaining why Triple H is more “frustrated” than anyone else in WWE, the unnamed source also offered some details on the recent changes that took place on WWE programming in the aftermath of WrestleMania 35. He said that this year’s Superstar Shake-Up changed on a weekly basis, with McMahon making changes on the fly as several wrestlers switched from one brand to another after the actual Shake-Up took place. Additionally, it was noted that Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live used to have separate writing teams, but are now being handled by the same group of writers.