Ariana Grande Rocks Tiny Leather Bra In Racy New Instagram Posts

Ariana Grande is turning up the heat on social media — once again.

On Tuesday night, the pop star took to Instagram to share three new posts (as she usually does), and she really channeled her inner “Dangerous Woman” this time. Ari posed in one of the outfits from her “sweetener” tour, leaving very little to the imagination as the skimpy clothes barely covered her body. She put her cleavage on display as she rocked a tiny black (fake) leather bralet that strapped around her neck and back with the help of some big silver buckles.

The 25-year-old paired the skimpy top with a matching black skirt as well as her signature thigh-high boots. In the second picture, she really put her best modeling skills to work as she struck a sexy pose and showed off her terrific glam from up close. With her lips parted and her gaze fixed on the camera, Ari touched her neck with her right hand, revealing some super cool Dalmatian-print polish on her nails.

Her super long brunette locks were styled in the usual high-and-tight ponytail, and she added an extra touch of sparkle with a big 90s-inspired silver hair clip. The singer’s makeup was on point as well as she donned a perfectly-shaped black cat eyeliner, big lush eyelashes, a nude-colored lipstick shade on her pouty lips, and lots of bronzer and contour to help highlight her beautiful facial features.

Ariana tagged her friend and personal photographer Alfredo Flores, who is touring with the artist and getting all the backstage scoop from behind the lens. However, it seems like not all photographers are on friendly terms with her. According to TMZ, the Florida native is being sued over some paparazzi pictures of herself that she posted to her Instagram page.

The photographer, Robert Barbera, claims that Ariana infringed copyright law by ripping two of his photos off and not even asking for permission before sharing them on social media, and he is now asking for either the revenue she made from said photos or $25,000 per shot — depending on whichever amount is higher.

The two photos in question were posted on the day that her album sweetener was released, August 17, and they show Ari strutting down the street while holding a bag that read “Sweetener.” She captioned the post “Happy sweetener day,” as per BuzzFeed News, and it ended up garnering over 3 million likes.

“[Grande] is not, and has never been, licensed or otherwise authorized to reproduce, publically display, distribute and/or use the Photographs,” a court document read.