‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Theory: Varys Was Attempting To Poison Daenerys

A cryptic conversation with one of Varys' little spiders holds the clue to this theory.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5, titled “The Bells,” of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

While Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) may no longer be around, there is still one more theory to discover regarding this character. And it involves the ultimate betrayal against his queen, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

In the latest episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones, Varys was seen writing letters about Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) true parentage right up until he was arrested by Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and taken to Daenerys for punishment. As a result of his treason, Varys was executed.

However, an interesting conversation had between Varys and a child he had spying for him prior to his death has developed into an interesting new theory in Game of Thrones.

Episode 5 opens with Varys talking to a small child. They are discussing how the queen hasn’t eaten for days and it appears merely that Varys is keeping tabs on Daenerys, according to BuzzFeed. However, the conversation continues and Varys tells the girl to continue trying.

“We’ll try again at supper,” Varys says.

At this point, it doesn’t seem like they are talking about checking on Daenerys anymore, rather that they are trying to do something.

And that something, according to Reddit, is to poison Daenerys, which would make way for Jon Snow (Kit Harington), the other Targaryen, to rule in her place.

Helen Sloan / HBO

The conversation continues and the child, Martha, is concerned that she is being watched by Daenerys’ guards. Varys comments that this is likely. However, he believes that “the greater the risk, the greater the reward,” and it is a statement that Martha repeats. Once again, this sounds more like a plot against Daenerys than an advisor merely checking up on his queen.

Of course, Varys is dead now. However, it is possible that Martha could continue the assassination attempt against Daenerys in the final episode of Game of Thrones.

In addition to this, one Redditor also noted that the first ring Varys took off before he went with Grey Worm showed holes, as if something had once been set into the ring but was now gone.

Loading...

“They zoom in on the first ring he took off and it is all just empty holes where stone shaped poison might be held,” the Redditor explains.

This could indicate that, by leaving the rings behind for Martha to find, he wants her to continue in her attempt to poison Daenerys.

Another variant on this theory involving Varys and Daenerys is that Varys was not trying to poison her, merely drugging her so that she would appear crazy, or do something crazy that would help to justify overthrowing her claim to the iron throne and, once again, putting Jon in her place.

As per usual, though, viewers will just have to tune into the next episode to find out if this theory is true or not.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 6, the series finale, on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET.