‘Game Of Thrones’: Wild Predictions For The Season 8 Finale

Wild theories include the Night King returning, more dragons, and Cersei still being alive.

In a TV series such as HBO’s Game of Thrones, it is usually hard to predict the outcome. However, as the finale is fast approaching, fans are still coming up with some wild theories on how Season 8 will conclude.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 8 of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

With Episode 3 of Season 8 of Game of Thrones winding up the plot involving the Night King (Vladimir Furdik), fans are mostly looking forward to the battle for the iron throne. However, some fans still believe the Night King could still come into play in the Season 8 finale. And the prediction is wild when it comes to how this will play out.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some fans predict that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will become the new Night King in order to defeat Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). This initial theory saw Jon having to do so because Daenerys had snapped and gone mad like her father and was written about before Daenerys’ actions in Episode 5 of Game of Thrones Season 8, so this theory could still work. Of course, it is unclear how Jon would turn into the Night King.

HBO's 'Game of Thrones,' Season 8, Episode 5, Cersei Lannister, Jaime Lannister, Helen Sloan / HBO

With Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) now out of the picture, it would seem theories about them would also stop. However, as Newsweek points out, some fans are still wondering if the pair are really dead — Cersei in particular. Part of this belief is fans’ need for the Valonqar prophecy to play out. While not seen in its entirety in the TV series, in the books, this prophecy sees the “younger brother” of Cersei killing her. Fans holding dear to this prophecy are hoping Cersei survived the devastation at King’s Landing in the last episode of Game of Thrones — only to die at the hand of Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), her other little brother.

Some fans are also hoping for dragon babies in the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones. As Cosmopolitan points out, with only one dragon left, viewers are worried they could become extinct in Westeros. However, could one of Daenerys’ dragons have already laid some eggs? After all, Drogon did go missing for a while in an earlier season of Game of Thrones. And even though Daenerys gave her dragons male names, the author of the books series on which Game of Thrones is based, George R. R. Martin, has stated that his dragons are gender fluid.

Loading...

HBO

As for who will most likely sit on the iron throne at the end of Episode 6? While many fans had always predicted Daenerys Targaryen would be the final supreme ruler of Westeros, after her wild behavior in last week’s episode of Game of Thrones, many fans have turned away from her ruling and are now looking towards Jon, the other Targaryen. Of course, viewers will just have to tune into the final episode on Sunday night to find out if any of these wild predictions come true or not.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 6, the series finale, on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET.