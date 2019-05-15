‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Speaks Out As CPS Prepares To Take Ensley: ‘Everyone Wants A Piece Of My Life’

Jenelle Evans could soon be living without any of her three children.

Jenelle Evans is reportedly in jeopardy of having her youngest child, daughter Ensley, taken from her North Carolina home.

After her husband, David Eason, viciously murdered their family pet, a French bulldog named Nugget, the mother of three was fired from Teen Mom 2 and in the days since, both of her sons, including 9-year-old Jace and 4-year-old Kaiser, have been kept away from her and Eason.

On May 14, TMZ revealed Columbus County Child Protective Services is preparing to take Ensley, who Evans shares with Eason, from the couple’s home as they continue to investigate the killing of Nugget. However, because of Eason’s erratic and often scary behavior, authorities are concerned about entering their property.

While a social media account claiming to be Evans’ sister, Ashleigh, recently suggested that Ensley has already been taken, that account, and the report has not yet been confirmed. Still, as the outlet noted, CPS’s plan to take the child is not up for debate.

As for where Ensley will be taken, CPS is reportedly planning to relocate her to the home of Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, who currently has full custody of the ex-reality star’s eldest son, Jace, who has been ordered to stay away from his biological mother’s home.

Kaiser is currently in the care of Evans’ former boyfriend, Nathan Griffith.

Although TMZ claimed Evans’ sister may have broken news about Ensley’s whereabouts on social media, Evans seemingly denied that report in a post of her own on Facebook. As some may have seen, Evans suggested that if her sister did share breaking news on social media, no one should believe her because she has no idea what’s going on in her life.

“How would anyone ever believe any of my siblings and then report some BS?!” Evans asked, according to a report shared by Us Weekly magazine on May 14.

“We all know damn well I don’t talk to my sister, have her blocked, and she’s the one to be looking at … not me.”

“SO sick of this drama,” she continued.

“Everyone wants a piece of my life… like why tho?”

If Ensley does get taken in the near future, Evans will be left at home alone with her husband of one-and-a-half years and their remaining pets.

To see the last of Evans and her family on Teen Mom 2, don’t miss the remaining episodes of Season 9A on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.