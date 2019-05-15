‘Maxim’ Model Hannah Palmer Goes Topless In NSFW Photo

Hannah Palmer turned up the heat in Arizona earlier today as struck a pose in a seriously sexy outfit. In the hot new post that was shared to her Instagram account this afternoon, the beautiful blonde bombshell poses for a photo next to a railroad track just as the sun is beginning to set. Palmer lets fans know that she was in Arizona on a trip but now, she’s happy to be back home in Los Angeles.

The sultry snapshot shows Palmer kneeling on one side of the tracks. The blonde bombshell extends one leg in front of the other and shows some major legs in an incredibly short pair of daisy dukes while also showing off her taut tummy. The Maxim model leaves little to the imagination, going completely topless and only covering her breasts with one of her arms. The stunner completes the sultry look with a pair of white sneakers while wearing her long, blonde locks down and curled.

Since the snapshot went live, it’s already earned Hannah rave reviews with over 9,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to let Palmer know how stunning she looks, countless others couldn’t help but comment on the fact that she is topless in the photo. Some of Palmer’s other fans simply took to the post to comment with various emojis.

“i don’t know whats hotter that sunset or you,” one follower wrote along with a series of flame emojis.

“Hey good looking what you got cooking.”

“If anyone could ever add more Beauty to a beautiful sunset you can,” another follower wrote.

Over the course of the past few weeks, Hannah has been delighting her fans with a number of NSFW photos. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Hannah snapped a photo that leaves almost nothing to the imagination in one of the sexiest outfits that she’s ever posed in. In the snapshot, the beauty playfully pops out her booty as she leans over a couch, striking a pose. The model exposes her picture-perfect derriere for the camera while it’s clad in a skimpy black thong.

Palmer looks over her right shoulder with a seductive look on her face and appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the picture. Her long, blonde locks are worn down and slightly waved while she completes the hot little outfit with a tiny white crop top that barely covers her breasts — showing off plenty of underboob to fans.

It’s safe to say that Hannah’s next post is sure to delight her fans just as much as these two did.