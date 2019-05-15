‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Spent $300,000 On The Kitchen At Her Beverly Hills Home

Lisa Vanderpump went all out.

Lisa Vanderpump spares no expense when it comes to her stunning home in Beverly Hills, which has been named Villa Rosa, and when it came to her kitchen, the restaurateur went all out.

During tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, Vanderpump will be seen debuting her kitchen on-camera for the first time after previously going over costs with her husband, Ken Todd, who was initially taken aback by the price tag of their new cooking space.

“Isn’t it gorgeous?” Vanderpump exclaims as she shows off her new renovations to Vanderpump Dogs employee John Sessa, via Bravo TV’s Home & Design. “It’s been a horrible few months but now suddenly this makes it feel so much better, right?”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Vanderpump went through hard times prior to the start of filming on Season 9 due to the sudden loss of her brother, Mark Vanderpump, who allegedly committed suicide by overdosing on drugs. Then, during the season, Vanderpump’s co-stars labeled her a liar after accusing her of selling a story about Dorit Kemsley, which she denied.

While the ninth season wasn’t the easiest for Vanderpump, she and Todd agreed to go all out and renovate their kitchen after visiting the showroom of an upscale kitchen designer and agreeing on a price tag of $300,000.

“Somebody’s going to come in the house in the unlikely event that we sell it and they’re going to say that I’ve got to have this house because this kitchen is so bloody amazing that I don’t mind paying an extra $300,000 for it,” Vanderpump reasoned.

Vanderpump gave fans on Instagram their first look at her new kitchen at the end of last year.

Vanderpump then shared a series of video clips filmed in her new kitchen several months later.

Loading...

After being accused of leaking a story to Radar Online several episodes ago, Vanderpump distanced herself from her co-stars and began refusing to film with any of them. Although she did continue to film by herself, she is not expected to be seen alongside any of her co-stars during future episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, and when it comes to the reunion special, she may not attend.

To see more of Vanderpump, her home, and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.