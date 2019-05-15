Watch Portland Trail Blazers Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream: Game One, Start Time, NBA Western Final

The Golden State Warriors open their quest for a fifth straight NBA Finals appearance when they open their Western Conference final series at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

While the Golden State Warriors got by the Houston Rockets in six games to reach their fifth straight NBA Western Conference final, the Portland Trail Blazers took the full seven to upset the Denver Nuggets, and now must face the defending NBA champions playing in the Oracle Arena for what could be their final games there, if the Blazers have anything to say about it, as the NBA site reported. Golden State will move to the brand new Chase Center across the bay in San Francisco next season. But if they are to avoid closing their Oakland home one series early, they will have to do it without leading playoff scorer Kevin Durant, who remains injured, for the game that will live stream from the East Bay.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors opening game of their NBA Western Conference final playoff series, use the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 6 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 19,500-seat Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, May 14.

That start time is 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 8 p.m. Central. In the United Kingdom, the Rockets-Warriors Game Five tipoff time will be 2 a.m. British Summer Time on Wednesday, May 15.

Durant remains injured and may have played his final game for Golden State, as he is eligible to leave as a free agent after the season. However, the NBA website reports, Durant will be reevaluated before Game Two, to see if his calf strain has healed to the point where he can take the court.

But the road through the playoffs has been rocky one for Golden State this time around. Eight of their playoff games so far, including all six against the Rockets, had a score difference of five points or fewer with just five minutes remaining on the clock, per the NBA website stats. Whether they can continue to win the close ones may determine whether the NBA Western Conference final becomes the Warriors’ final appearance at Oracle Arena.

CJ McCollum scored 37 to lead the Portland Trail Blazers in Game Seven against Denver, sending the Blazers to the NBA West finals. Steve Dykes / Getty Images

To watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Western Conference final Game One matchup live stream online from Oracle Arena, log in to WatchESPN, the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

But even fans with no login credentials can watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Game One stream live for free and legally. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” internet TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the weeklong time frame, fans can watch the series-opening Trail Blazers vs. Warriors game, and other NBA Playoff games in that period, live stream for free.

To watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors series deadlock-breaking Game Five live stream in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Arena has rights to the NBA playoffs. For a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at the NBA website.