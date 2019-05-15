Anna Kournikova Flaunts Toned Bod In New Instagram Post

Anna Kournikova was featured on a new issue of Cosmopolitan Magazine in Russia. She shared a photo of the cover with her Instagram fans, and also shared the original photo that was used for the cover shot. On the magazine cover, Anna is spotted wearing her hair flowing down in soft curls, as she sported black nail polish and a black and white crop top with a hexagonal design. She placed her right hand under her chin and her left hand on her hips, as she smiled for the camera.

A zoomed out photo revealed that she was only wearing a black crop top and black bikini bottoms. Her rock was visible on her left hand and the backdrop was bubblegum pink. That matched her soft blush and natural looking lipstick. This update received over 37,000 in like in the first five hours since it was posted.

But her other recent photos have been less risqué, with the newest update from seven days ago. The tennis star sat on her luggage at the airport, flashing a peace sign while sporting a dark outfit, complete with a stars and moon scarf. She wore sunglasses and her hair in a ponytail. This Instagram post was geo-tagged in Rome, Italy. It received over 58,000 likes from her fans.

Another Instagram post from Rome showed Kournikova in a chic outfit consisting of a black leather jacket, ripped black jeans and white sneakers.

Previously, Enrique Iglesias talked about how much he cares for Anna. The couple welcomed twins in December 2017, and so he also discussed how parenthood was going for them, according to E! News.

“It’s incredible to watch her be such a great mother. It’s incredible to watch a mom do what she does, when a mother’s instinct kicks in.”

“Maybe I don’t see myself doing anything other than a few albums and that’s it. Then, never doing anything again other than being a dad,” he added, hinting at how he sees fatherhood changing his career trajectory.

But things weren’t always easy, as Enrique previously spoke about the rumors about him and Anna, noted E! News.

“I think it comes with the territory. I understand why people ask, ‘Are you married? Do you have a girlfriend? Do you have kids? Do you have kids that we don’t know about?'”

With all that being said, many of Kournikova’s 1.1 million Instagram fans are likely excited to see her on a new magazine cover.