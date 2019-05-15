Katherine Schwarzenegger Admits She Admires Chris Pratt’s Ex-Wife, Anna Faris

Katherine Schwarzenegger has nothing but love for her fiance’s ex.

As fans know, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris tied the knot in 2009 before announcing that they were calling it quits in 2017. Shortly after splitting with Faris, Pratt found love again with Katherine Schwarzenegger and the couple is set to be married sometime in the near future. While Pratt is busy making movies, Schwarzenegger is starting a new venture — a podcast. Earlier today, Katherine launched The Dog That Changed Me podcast and she revealed to Us Weekly that Faris was one of the people who inspired her to do so.

“[Anna] has an incredibly successful podcast. I really admire all the work that she’s done, and she’s definitely an expert at it. Learning from her is another huge gift. I have such great people in my life that I’m able to learn from in all different areas of life and, and she’s definitely somebody that I look up to in the podcast world.”

Anna launched her Unqualified podcast in November of 2015 and it has been going strong ever since — something that Katherine admires. Schwarzenegger also pointed out that her mother, Maria Shriver, gives her advice and guidance for the show as well since she also has a podcast of her own. Katherine’s show is scheduled for nine episodes and it will feature celebrities such as Haylie Duff and Mandy Moore, who also feel very strongly about dog adoption.

Earlier today on Instagram, the 29-year-old shared a photo of her latest endeavor with her followers, announcing that the show was live. In the image, Katherine holds up a pooch and smiles while the pup looks straight into the camera with one ear down and the other sticking straight up. Since the post went live on her account, it’s already earned the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger plenty of attention with over 4,500 likes in addition to 70-plus comments. Some fans applauded the brunette beauty for being an activist for animals while countless others confessed that they couldn’t wait to listen.

“Yipppe so proud of you,” Maria Shriver wrote on the post with two clapping hand emojis.

“Thank you for being an animal advocate!”

“Yay awesome! Can’t wait to listen. Congrats!,” another chimed in.

And while she appears to have her hands full with a new podcast, The Inquisitr recently shared that Katherine is getting ready to walk down the aisle. The blogger celebrated the upcoming nuptials at a bridal shower hosted by her mother at the end of April. In addition to media mogul Oprah Winfrey, 100 of Schwarzenegger’s closest friends and family attended the elegant event and Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger also made appearances.

It has yet to be announced when Chris and Katherine will officially say “I do.”