Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Speaks On Their Divorce: ‘It Was A Blessing In Disguise’

Jesse Williams’ ex-wife is sharing for the first time to the public how she overcame their divorce.

The Grey’s Anatomy star filed for divorce from his wife Aryn Drake-Lee back in 2017. People reports that the former couple are currently in an ongoing custody battle for their two children- Sadie, 5 and Maceo, 3. Since then, Drake-Lee has been mum about the ordeal but said to the publication on Tuesday that the split has been difficult for her personally as her life was completely uprooted. The former real estate agent shared that the divorce inspired Drake-Lee to create a podcast with fellow mom and friend Trian Long-Smith called BBSARETRASH (Babies Are Trash.)

“Trian and I met last year and became very close, very quickly as a result of connecting through motherhood,” Drake-Lee said.

“It’s a very different lane for both of us to come out and share our voices, and show our faces this way. Our tagline is, ‘Two liberated mamas smashing the patriarchy one candid conversation around healing through mothering at a time.'”

The podcast launched this past Mother’s Day and discussed topics like the ugly side of childbirth. Drake-Lee said the show’s intention is to share the struggles of motherhood in a comical way. Drake-Lee referred said of her new venture that, “it was a blessing in disguise.” The San Francisco native also said working on the podcast and meeting other moms was healing for her as she stepped into her new role as a single mother.

Williams and Drake-Lee wed in 2012 after five years of dating. The Brooklyn’s Finest actor was a teacher living in New York when the pair first met. Once he landed his role as Jackson Avery on the ABC drama in 2010, his star began to rise, which caused issues for his marriage to Drake-Lee.

“Hollywood and I bump heads. It was never my value system, and it was never something that I was striving for,” she said.

People previously shared that Drake-Lee ordered her ex to pay $200,000 toward her legal fees for their divorce in April. The actor reportedly asked the judge to deny the motion due to him already paying $270,00 toward her legal bills. Williams also claimed that Drake-Lee spent the $100,000 he granted her for child and spousal support payments to purchase artwork. The exes had reportedly had several other financial disagreements since their divorce proceedings began.

Williams has also yet to publicly speak on the details surrounding his divorce and child support issues.