Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Torrid Nude Photo On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski brought Instagram to its knees with a sweltering photo on Tuesday night. The gorgeous model sent temperatures soaring and pulses racing by posing completely in the nude, and got some viral attention in the process.

The brunette bombshell has been working on a “special” project revolving around her Inamorata beachwear and lingerie collection, as she herself told her fans earlier today in a now-deleted Instagram post. For this latest venture, Emily teamed up with the famous celebrity and fashion photographer Zoey Grossman.

As the celebrated supermodel teased in her scrapped social media update, the two have been hard at work shooting some incredible photos for Inamorata Woman. One of these hot snaps has now been unveiled – and it completely turned up the heat on Instagram.

In the sizzling snap, Emily channeled her femme fatale as she went full nude to show off her spectacular figure. Wearing nothing but a pair of sexy red stilettos, the Vogue model put her internet-famous booty on display, while strategically using props to make the photo less NSFW.

Photographed from the side, Emily proudly showcased her pert derriere. Nevertheless, the model made sure to censor her buxom assets by hiding behind a semi-sheer, red screen. Despite her tactful use of the nearly see-through prop, the “Blurred Lines” hottie left very little to the imagination in the hot pic, giving fans a good look at her chiseled pins and peachy posterior.

In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the pillowy-lipped model struck her fan-favorite sultry pose, looking directly into the camera with an intense gaze as she slightly parted her plump lips in a provocative way. With fire burning in her eyes and plenty of dangerous curves to showcase, Emily was the image of seduction in the torrid pic, one that left many of her fans feeling hot under the collar.

As expected, the racy snap stirred quite a lot of reaction from Emily’s 22.7 million Instagram followers. The seductive nude photo garnered nearly 180,000 likes within a couple of hours of having been posted. In addition, 550 of Emily’s fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for the model’s beauty and jaw-dropping physique.

“Hot mammaaaa,” wrote one person.

“I got a heart attack rn,” quipped another, ending their message with a face screaming in fear emoji.

One Instagram user was so astounded by Emily’s smoking-hot look that they only managed to come up with a monosyllabic response to the photo. Upon gazing on the model’s beauty, the ardent fan was rendered incapable of stringing two words together, simply writing “wow” in reaction to her post.

Meanwhile, another one of Emily’s Instagram followers proved to be in a more loquacious disposition.

“Yasssssss your work is superb,” read their comment, sprinkled with an assortment of flattering emoji.

“That’s how it’s done – provocative,” wrote another Instagram user.

Soon after driving fans wild with the smoldering nude shot, Emily returned to Instagram to drop a second head-turning photo. This time around, the 27-year-old stunner put her perky décolletage on display, nearly busting out of a very revealing swimsuit, as reported by The Inquisitr.