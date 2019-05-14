WWE Spoilers: Full Results Of Tonight’s ‘SmackDown Live’ – Huge Fatal 4-Way, More ‘Raw’ Stars Jump

Tonight's 'SmackDown Live' has already taken place, but now, you just need to wait for it.

WWE is currently on their European tour which means tonight’s SmackDown Live has already taken place and been taped. It will still be a couple of hours until it airs in the United States, but the results are out there for all to be seen. This is the final televised show before Sunday’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view, and that means some loose ends are being tied up for the go-home action of the blue brand.

If you don’t want to be spoiled before tonight’s show, stop reading now.

PW Insider detailed the action for tonight, and there were a number of Monday Night Raw superstars appearing on the show due to Vince McMahon’s new “Wild Card Rule.” Let’s check out everything that will happen tonight on SmackDown Live.

– Roman Reigns opens the show and is interrupted by Elias and Shane McMahon. Shane-O Mac bans The Miz from the arena tonight and says if he shows up, their steel cage match at Money In The Bank is off. Shane makes a 4-on-3 Handicap Match for later in the show with himself, Elias, Daniel Bryan, and Rowan vs. Reigns and The Usos.

– Andrade defeats Randy Orton, Ali, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor in a non-title match. After the match, Andrade goes to grab the MITB briefcase and is stopped by ricochet who runs out for the save.

– Charlotte Flair cuts a promo on Becky Lynch ahead of their SmackDown Women’s Championship Match on Sunday.

– Another weird promo will air for Aleister Black. This is still rather odd since he had already wrestled a number of matches on both brands before being officially placed on SmackDown Live.

– Shane McMahon, Elias, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan defeat Roman Reigns and The Usos. After the match, The Miz hits the ring and makes the save to even the odds for Reigns and The Usos.

– Paige announces that her team of Kairi Sane and Asuka are going to be known as The Kabuki Warriors. After that announcement, The Kabuki Warriors defeated the team of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics sat at ringside.

– Lars Sullivan did a backstage interview. As reported earlier by The Inquisitr, WWE has fined Sullivan $100,000 for his past comments against other races, genders, and classes of people.

– WWE Champion Kofi Kingston goes to the ring and is attacked by Kevin Owens who was giving a taped promo on the big screen. Sami Zayn hits the ring and the duo double-teams the champion before Xavier Woods runs out to even the odds. After a few minutes, The New Day send the crowd home happy by chasing the heels out of the ring.