Blac Chyna Hit With Lien Because She Hasn’t Paid Her Legal Bills In Rob Kardashian Fight

Blac Chyna reportedly owes her former lawyer Lisa Bloom some cash, and the lawyer is ready to collect. According to The Blast, Bloom slapped Chyna with a lien in order to recoup the funds she is owed for her services during the legal battle with Rob Kardashian.

Bloom and Chyna appeared to be working together as recently as this weekend after the lawyer released a statement addressing the altercation that took place between the reality star and her hair stylist. However, the lawsuit claims that Bloom is now owed cash after Chyna, who was born Angela White, failed to pay her for her work.

The lawsuit doesn’t say how much Chyna owes, but the lien ensures that if the reality star wins any money from the Kardashian clan, Bloom will get a cut. Bloom says that the purpose of the lien “is to secure payment for legal services rendered and costs and expenses incurred on behalf of White.”

Chyna filed a lawsuit against Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, claiming that the stars worked to push her show out of the spotlight, according to Bravo.

“Chyna alleges that she was slut-shamed, defamed and the victim of a plot to kill her hit show, Rob & Chyna, causing her significant financial damages. Today the court REJECTED the Kardashian family’s request to strike Chyna’s entire lawsuit. Most importantly, all of Chyna’s legal claims stay in. Chyna will therefore be permitted to have her day in court.”

Chyna claims that the family verbally abused her and caused the second season of her show Rob & Chyna to be axed by E! She also says that her ex Rob physically abused her.

The news comes just days after Chyna was accused of threatening her hair stylist with a knife. The altercation was also centered on money. According to People, Chyna’s stylist asked for payment and things quickly spun out of control, ending when Chyna threatened him with a weapon. As the model left, the stylist reportedly threw soda cans at her car.

Los Angeles police responded to a call at 4:25 a.m. on Saturday to a report of an attack with a deadly weapon.

Chyna’s son King Cairo, 6, was reportedly present during the event, though younger daughter Dream, 2, was with Rob at the time. Bloom released a statement saying that none of the kids were in danger at any point during the altercation.