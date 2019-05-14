Kelly Ripa Says ‘The Bachelorette’ Disgusts Her

The new season of The Bachelorette just kicked off last night and fans are already weighing in on the men in Hannah Brown’s season. But while many fans are absolutely thrilled that ABC’s hit dating show is back on the air, there’s one celebrity who isn’t a fan of the franchise — Kelly Ripa. According to Us Weekly, the mother of three made it very clear on this morning’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan that she doesn’t at all like the idea of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette because of the way that the shows are set up.

“You guys, you know how I feel about the show, it disgusts me,” she told the audience.

“I can’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies, we are too special to be arguing over a guy.”

Ripa’s review of the show earned her a lot of cheers and applause from the audience, but the talk show host was quick to call them out, saying that it’s likely that all of the women in the audience tune in to “watch that gross, gross show.” Kelly’s little rant started just after it was announced that Hannah Brown would be appearing on the talk show later this week. The 48-year-old admitted that she actually didn’t realize that Brown was a different person from Colton Underwood’s season winner Cassie Randolph, who infamously didn’t get engaged.

Despite the fact that Kelly may not be a big fan of the series, Brown is probably laughing all the way to the bank. As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Hannah is set to make $100,000 for appearing on the hit show this season. Not only that, but the reality star will also be able to cash in on any promotional appearances that she makes. Additionally, she is expected to rake in a lot of dough from sponsored Instagram posts that will earn her between $1,000 and $10,000 per post. The 24-year-old will also get to keep her entire wardrobe from the show, which is estimated to cost somewhere in the six-figure range. The reality star already boasts an impressive social media following of 948,000 on Instagram alone and that number is only expected to rise as the series progresses this season.

Loading...

Prior to appearing on the show, Hannah worked as an interior decorator and she also did some volunteer work as Miss Alabama 2018. She graduated from college in 2017 and now it appears as though she’ll be putting her career and everything else on hold so that she can try and find love on national television.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.