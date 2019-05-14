Stephanie Vino Goes Braless And See-Through, Instagram Dubs It ‘Insane’

Stephanie Vino has many strings to her bow. The ring girl, model, and Instagram sensation is also a photographer. Today sees Stephanie prove her worth as the latter. Her May 14 snap is making waves (and with good reason).

Stephanie’s most recent Instagram update comes as a selfie. It’s low-frills, unpretentious, and it’s throwing fans a smile. Amid what appear to be home furnishings of cream-colored carpets and a black grand piano, Stephanie is seen kneeling down for her mirror snap. Outfit-wise, the model hasn’t opted for a fancy getup, but her white cropped top is getting noticed. It’s semi-sheer, braless, and sufficiently tight to be showcasing a healthy amount of chest. Simple white briefs and French manicured nails complete the look.

Fans have already called Vino “soooo hot.” One fan threw out a major compliment, albeit with an unconventional spelling.

“IN. SANE.”

The comment came complete with a fire emoji. Despite the attractive brunette in the foreground, one fan appeared to have noticed the musical instrument in the background, per their comment.

“But on a serious note…what type of piano is that??”

Nailing a semi-sheer and braless selfie in tiny briefs is easier said than done. With Instagram fast-proving the digital competing space for rising models, lingerie snaps have become commonplace. Not all, however, are tastefully done. With her wide grin, carefree expression, and a decision to opt out of any generic finishes, Stephanie seems to have perfected the skill today.

Vino has 223,000 Instagram followers. Her bio points towards three locations – Las Vegas, “ChiTown,” and New York are all mentioned. Where Stephanie actually resides is unclear, although today’s home setting and Las Vegas, Nevada, geo-tag suggest the desert entertainment capital to be her home.

Given that this model-turned-photographer has a healthy following, one might have her pegged as an influencer. Instagram’s models have become notorious for promoting clothing and fitness supplements. Abby Dowse is a Fashion Nova ambassador. Jazmyne Wardell promotes nutrition brand ASN. Vino, however, comes as an anomaly. Her feed appears void of shout-outs or anything resembling advertisements. For this girl, it would seem, taking to the platform for a smile and quick cleavage flash is more her jam.

Vino further bucks the trend by virtue of not appearing to follow any major celebrities. Bar supermodel and Project Runway star Heidi Klum, Stephanie does not seem interested in filling her feed with Hollywood stars. She does, however, follow fellow models Abigail Ratchford, Sveta Bilyalova, and Sofia Bevarly.

Fans can keep closer tabs on Stephanie by following her Instagram.