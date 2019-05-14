Vicki Lawrence, Ruth Buzzi, And More Stars React To The Death Of Comedy Legend Tim Conway

The legendary 'Carol Burnett Show' star has died at the age of 85.

icki Lawrence, Tim Conway and Carol Burnett
CBS Broadcasting / CBS
Celebrities

The legendary 'Carol Burnett Show' star has died at the age of 85.

Tim Conway, the Emmy-winning comedy legend best known for his work on The Carol Burnett Show, has died. Conway’s publicist Howard Bragman announced that the beloved actor-comedian passed away on Tuesday morning after a long illness, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Tim Conway was 85-years-old and was not suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease as many fans thought, Bragman said, per CNN.

Tim Conway co-starred with Carol Burnett on her self-titled variety show from 1967 to 1978 and was a member of the show’s writing team. He also starred in several popular Disney live-action comedies during the 1970s, including The Apple Dumpling Gang and The Shaggy D.A., and went on to win Emmy Awards for his guest roles on Coach and 30 Rock. Conway also provided the voice of Barnacle Boy on the animated series SpongeBob Square Pants.

With such an impressive resume, it is no wonder that there has been an outpouring of love for Tim Conway in the hours following his death.

Carol Burnett issued a statement about her beloved co-star and friend, revealing she is “heartbroken” over his passing, as shared by The Inquisitr. Burnett described Tim Conway as “not only as a brilliant comedian but as a loving human being,” and said she cherished the time they had together.

Carol Burnett Show alum Vicki Lawrence posted a remembrance of Tim Conway on Instagram that included a montage of photos of her late co-star. Lawrence wrote that Conway has now reunited with fellow Carol Burnett Show alum Harvey Korman, who died in 2008.

“Hysterical, crazy, bold, fearless, humble, kind, adorable…all synonyms for Tim Conway. I am so lucky to ever have shared a stage with him. Harvey and Tim are together again. The angels are laughing out loud tonight.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin took to Twitter to remember Tim Conway as “a kind, soft-spoken man; a wildly talented, comedy giant.”

Many other stars took to social media to remember Tim Conway, including Dick Van Dyke, Judd Apatow, Patricia Heaton, Tom Bergeron, Conan O’Brien, Neil Patrick Harris, comedian Carrot Top, and Conway’s Apple Dumpling Gang co-star Ruth Buzzi. Many of the stars credited Tim Conway as an influence in their own careers. Tim Conway was also remembered by the SpongeBob SquarePants Twitter account in a poignant post.

You can see some of the social media reaction to Tim Conway’s death below.

But perhaps CBS’ Twitter said it best, “Tim, we’re so glad we had this time together. …#TimConway was one of a kind.”

You can see a classic clip of Tim Conway on The Carol Burnett Show below.