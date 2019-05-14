Vicki Lawrence, Ruth Buzzi, And More Stars React To The Death Of Comedy Legend Tim Conway

The legendary 'Carol Burnett Show' star has died at the age of 85.

Tim Conway, the Emmy-winning comedy legend best known for his work on The Carol Burnett Show, has died. Conway’s publicist Howard Bragman announced that the beloved actor-comedian passed away on Tuesday morning after a long illness, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Tim Conway was 85-years-old and was not suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease as many fans thought, Bragman said, per CNN.

Tim Conway co-starred with Carol Burnett on her self-titled variety show from 1967 to 1978 and was a member of the show’s writing team. He also starred in several popular Disney live-action comedies during the 1970s, including The Apple Dumpling Gang and The Shaggy D.A., and went on to win Emmy Awards for his guest roles on Coach and 30 Rock. Conway also provided the voice of Barnacle Boy on the animated series SpongeBob Square Pants.

With such an impressive resume, it is no wonder that there has been an outpouring of love for Tim Conway in the hours following his death.

Carol Burnett issued a statement about her beloved co-star and friend, revealing she is “heartbroken” over his passing, as shared by The Inquisitr. Burnett described Tim Conway as “not only as a brilliant comedian but as a loving human being,” and said she cherished the time they had together.

Carol Burnett Show alum Vicki Lawrence posted a remembrance of Tim Conway on Instagram that included a montage of photos of her late co-star. Lawrence wrote that Conway has now reunited with fellow Carol Burnett Show alum Harvey Korman, who died in 2008.

“Hysterical, crazy, bold, fearless, humble, kind, adorable…all synonyms for Tim Conway. I am so lucky to ever have shared a stage with him. Harvey and Tim are together again. The angels are laughing out loud tonight.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin took to Twitter to remember Tim Conway as “a kind, soft-spoken man; a wildly talented, comedy giant.”

Many other stars took to social media to remember Tim Conway, including Dick Van Dyke, Judd Apatow, Patricia Heaton, Tom Bergeron, Conan O’Brien, Neil Patrick Harris, comedian Carrot Top, and Conway’s Apple Dumpling Gang co-star Ruth Buzzi. Many of the stars credited Tim Conway as an influence in their own careers. Tim Conway was also remembered by the SpongeBob SquarePants Twitter account in a poignant post.

You can see some of the social media reaction to Tim Conway’s death below.

The little fella from Ohio walked onto “The Carol Burnett Show” & showed us a thing or two about comedy. He was a genius & his pairing w/Harvey Korman was made in heaven. Every week, he left the entire country helpless w/laughter. How did that big heart fit into that little body? — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) May 15, 2019

I used to laugh til I cried watching the great Tim Conway. What a seriously funny man. RIP. ❤️ https://t.co/xGFrh9N9fF — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 14, 2019

The amount of joy Tim Conway brought my family as a child was immeasurable. The man was pure comedy. Riotously funny. I finally got to see him work when he guest starred on The Larry Sanders show and he was all I dreamed he would be. As kind as he was funny. He will be missed. https://t.co/69NkVC6TwZ — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 14, 2019

So sad to hear about Tim Conway’s death. One of my heroes, truly. Did a live sketch w him for NY comedy festival. When we met to “rehearse”, he made me laugh for a solid hour. He didn’t have to. For him to treat me as even close to an equal will always be a cherished honor. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 14, 2019

Safe travels to my fellow Clevelander Tim Conway. A huge talent. We were once on the same plane and joked about who would get top billing in the news if the plane went down. #RIPTimConway https://t.co/ODQ44kvW6V — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) May 14, 2019

Reminded today of one of my favorite Hollywood Squares memory. During our meal break, 4 of us sat together talking. Me, Harvey Korman, Carol Burnett & Tim Conway. Years later, Tim came to @DancingABC and stopped by my dressing room to say hi. He was as good as they get. RIP Tim pic.twitter.com/m9bmRylwgW — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) May 14, 2019

Rest In Peace my friend. Getting to work (and laugh!) with you was a dream come true. Thanks for sharing your genius with us. #TimConway pic.twitter.com/1eAfWFpeOn — Chris Colfer (@chriscolfer) May 14, 2019

When I was a kid watching "The Carol Burnett Show," no one made me laugh harder than Tim Conway. What a sweet and effortlessly funny man. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) May 14, 2019

You loved everyone you met and we loved you back. You were funny off-camera without always being "on." You were a gentleman without a single mark against your good name. You were a comedy giant in the nice, compact-sized version. I will miss you… Rest in peace, Tim Conway. pic.twitter.com/xpHIGcycdC — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) May 14, 2019

Tim Conway made me laugh harder than almost anyone on TV, ever. He shaped my sense of humor, inspired my love for comedy. So sad to lose someone so funny. #RIP pic.twitter.com/XAcNxWbylm — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) May 14, 2019

Loved, studied and stole from Tim Conway. — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) May 14, 2019

Lost a #legend growing up watching #timconway on itscarolburnett show! Wow! Thanks for the laughs .. you inspired me more than you know. #dorf #comedy #genius @ AJ Bombers https://t.co/HFnLbyhIF4 — Carrot Top (@RealCarrotTop) May 14, 2019

We are sad to learn Tim Conway, the legendary voice of Barnacle Boy, has passed away. Thank you for everything you contributed to Bikini Bottom pic.twitter.com/gQxFuqun1H — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) May 14, 2019

But perhaps CBS’ Twitter said it best, “Tim, we’re so glad we had this time together. …#TimConway was one of a kind.”

You can see a classic clip of Tim Conway on The Carol Burnett Show below.