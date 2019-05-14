Chrissy Teigen Responds To Kelly Clarkson Saying Their Children Should Get Married

Recently, Kelly Clarkson confessed that she would love her son, Remington, to marry Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna. Entertainment Tonight recently spoke to Teigen about the statement and how she feels about Clarkson’s kids.

“She has the most incredible family,” Chrissy said about Kelly’s children.

“Our kids and her kids hang out backstage at The Voice, and River is just such a little… she, like, runs my daughter. She’s like, ‘Here’s what you need to do.’ She’s, like, taken over backstage because she’s been there longer, and it’s adorable to see,” she continued.

Aaron, the interviewer, told Chrissy to imagine the wedding that would consist of her husband, John Legend, and Clarkson singing on the big day.

“I’d be thrilled. I’d be thrilled,” she insisted.

Remington and Luna are both 3 years of age.

Teigen so far has given birth to two children — Luna and Miles. Clarkson has two kids as well — River and Remington.

Kelly married Brandon Blackstock in 2013, the same year Chrissy married the “All of Me” hitmaker, John Legend.

Teigen is known for her hilarious tweets and captions via social media and has gained herself a loyal following. On Instagram, she has over 24 million followers. While on Twitter, she has over 11.1 million followers. If you want to improve your day then Chrissy’s social media accounts can do that sometimes.

In 2002, Kelly rose to fame when she won the first season of American Idol. Since then, she has become a household name around the world. The public has fallen in love with her music as well as her personality.

Since Clarkson’s debut album, Thankful, topped the U.S. album charts, her career continued to go from strength to strength. Her second studio album, Breakaway, made her a global superstar. It topped the charts in Ireland and the Netherlands while peaking at No. 2 in Australia and Switzerland and No. 3 in the U.S., the U.K., and Austria. The record contained some of her most popular singles — “Breakaway,” “Since U Been Gone,” “Between These Hazel Eyes,” and “Because of You,” all of which peaked within the Top 10 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

In 2009, she achieved her second No. 1 single in the U.S. with “My Life Would Suck Without You” after “A Moment Like This,” her American Idol winning single. Her third and most recent chart-topping U.S. single came in 2012 with “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”

Clarkson is currently a judge on The Voice in the U.S. and will continue her television career by hosting her very own talk show. Simply titled The Kelly Clarkson Show, it is set to premiere on September 9 and will be produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Television.

Throughout her career, Kelly has won four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, six Teen Choice Awards, and one MTV Asia Award. With a total of 15 Grammy Award nominations, she has taken home three, for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Since U Been Gone”, and Best Pop Vocal Album for Breakaway and Stronger.

Over the Easter weekend, she revealed that she was in the studio working on her ninth studio album, which The Inquisitr reported.