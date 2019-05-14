Sideboob-Flashing Bella Hadid Flaunts Cleavage In Red Lingerie

Bella Hadid knows how to flaunt it. The 22-year-old is sizzling as the face of Calvin Klein, and today is proving just why the fashion empire hired the model to front its campaigns.

On May 14, Bella updated her Instagram. The picture shows Bella lying on simple white bed sheets. Piping around her bold-red sports bra and panties match the linens. In a sensual, intimate, but ultimately unprovocative pose, the supermodel is seen lying down with her arms above her head. Bella has thrown the camera a direct gaze with her piercing blue eyes, although her expressionless face remains neutral. In fitting with Calvin Klein’s pared-down and athletic styles, Bella seems relaxed and determined all at once.

Ultimately, a company selling lingerie will have its eye on the body modeling it. With her rock-hard abs, toned thighs, and long limbs, Bella is a perfect choice. Today sees Hadid showcasing a bronzed and Amazonian physique. However, it’s likewise flashing a hint of side boob and cleavage. A simple caption acknowledging Mario Sorrenti as photographer accompanies the brand’s “My Calvins” and “My Truth” hashtags.

Fan responses have been pouring in. One threw out the ultimate compliment.

“Is this real of what? I guess this is how angels look.”

Elsewhere, Bella was called “beautiful” and “stunning.”

Calvin Klein appears to have made some wise marketing decisions of late. In 2018, the American fashion label signed up all five Kardashian-Jenner sisters for a lingerie shoot. The outdoor-shot ad featured a pregnant Khloe Kardashian alongside her sisters. However, it made headlines for other reasons. As Cosmopolitan reports, the picture was dubbed a “Photoshop Fail” by fans. While Bella’s snap appears glossy and nothing short of perfect, little suggests that the model’s physique has been digitally altered.

With an unconventional beauty that’s taken the world by storm, the older sister to Gigi Hadid now finds herself with an “it” girl status. Her 90s street style and daring evening looks frequently make headlines, although Bella likewise finds herself fronting newspapers for her high-profile relationship with The Weeknd.

Most recently, however, style has proven the top story for Bella. Her glittering 2019 Met Gala appearance was show-stopping. It also served to showcase a new hairdo. In a bold move, Bella chose to debut a pixie cut. She joins other high-profile faces in the brave switch from long to short locks. Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry, and The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco have all chopped off their signature long hair in favor of the much-adored pixie style.

Bella’s Calvin Klein snap appears to have been well received. It had racked up over 497,000 likes within three hours of being posted.