‘SI Swimsuit’ Model Hunter McGrady Flaunts Curvy Figure In Beachside Video, Says She Is Proud Of Her Curves

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit released their newest edition of the magazine last week, one which featured stunning models of diverse backgrounds and body types. Model Hunter McGrady has made headlines for being a curvy model who isn’t afraid to show off some skin, representing women of all shapes and sizes.

The magazine’s Instagram account took to the social media platform on Tuesday to post a short video clip of Hunter posing in various swimsuits during a photo shoot at Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas.

In the video, the 26-year-old California native poses on the sandy shore of the tropical location, wearing suits ranging from a white bikini to a mesh orange crop-top paired with turquoise bikini bottoms. The model isn’t afraid to get wet and sandy as she shows off her sexy curves for the camera, flashing her stunning white smile for her fans.

At one point in the clip, Hunter films herself from above with a selfie stick as she dances amidst the waves, showing off a pair of reflective purple sunglasses with a retro bent. Another section of the video features the model posing next to a tree, clad in a tiny white bikini that leaves little of her busty chest to the imagination.

The model works the camera with her salt and sun-kissed blond locks hanging loose around her face. She sports a touch of black makeup to highlight her eyes as she alternates between smiling and pouting with her pink lips.

The model posted the video on her own Instagram page, after Sports Illustrated Swimsuit tagged her in their post. In the caption, she writes about how grateful she is to be featured in the magazine for the third year in a row — and for being able to show the world that bodies of all shapes and sizes are beautiful and worthy. Hunter adds that “women should be respected with their clothes off or on and regardless of their size.”

Hunter writes this message to her 515,000 Instagram followers just days after clapping back at haters who shame her for her weight, calling her unhealthy. According to The Inquisitr, the model spoke with Yahoo! Lifestyle about the challenges that come with being a plus-size model.

“People always tell me there’s no way you’re healthy, there’s no way you’re healthy. And I’m like, I work out literally every single day.”

She adds that she holds the title of being the curviest model in the issue proudly, and that it took her a long time to accept herself for who she is.

However, not all of her followers agree that she is unhealthy. Many of them look to Hunter as an inspiration, calling her a “goddess” and “flawless” in the comments sections of her posts.

In the comments section of the video she reposted from the SI Swimsuit account, one follower wrote, “Constantly amazed & inspired by you.”