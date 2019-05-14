Farrah Abraham Posts Throwback Photo And Her Fans’ Reviews Are Mixed

Instagram seems to have a love/hate relationship with Farrah Abraham.

As fans know, the former Teen Mom OG star regularly posts photos to social media and a lot of the time, the reviews are totally mixed. In the most recent throwback photo that was posted for her 2.3 million-plus Instagram followers, the reality star strikes a pose on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

The mother of one wears her long, dark locks pulled back in an up-do along with a fresh face of makeup, including highlighter, eyeliner, blush, and lipgloss. Abraham looks over her shoulder and strikes a pose in a beautiful gold-sequined gown with a sheer pink bottom. Her sultry look is completed with a pair of gold hoop earrings. In the caption of the post, she lets fans know that this was a throwback from last year’s Cannes Film Fest, and she can’t wait to attend this year’s.

Within just minutes of the new photo going live, it’s already earned the 27-year-old a lot of attention with over 61,000 likes in addition to 70-plus comments. Some of Abraham’s followers took to the post to let Farrah know how amazing she looks while countless others had some not-so-kind words for her.

“That dress is beautiful,” one follower commented with a few heart emoji.

“You’re the best Farrah. I hope you had a happy Mother’s day!” another fan wrote.

“Da** you look old, at least 45.”

“Notice camaras [sic] are pointing elsewhere,” another Instagram user chimed in.

As fans of the reality star know, she was booted from Teen Mom OG after choosing to continue her career in adult entertainment. Since then, Farrah has still been making her presence known on social media. She’s also appeared on MTV’s’ hit show Ex On The Beach. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Life, Abraham opened up about being single and admitted that it’s not so bad since she’s made so much money off of her love life. Now, she’s playing the dating field.

“I know how to play the dating game very well,” she dished before admitting that she is trying out dating apps even though she was kicked off of Bumble for basically nothing.

“For doing nothing! I was just in the friend and the business category, but they had a lot of people saying that I was a fake profile. I’m like, ‘Aren’t celebrities all using Bumble?’ So, yeah, they kicked me out and that was a mess.”

For now, Abraham says she is not going to give up on love, but she’s taking her time.