‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Gets Pulses Racing In Steamy Workout Video

Internet sensation and model Yanet Garcia has a body that most would kill for — and she isn’t afraid to flaunt it for her 10.2 million followers on her Instagram page. The weather presenter, dubbed the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by TMZ, works hard to achieve her sculpted figure. She also looks to inspire others, hoping to help them achieve their fitness goals through her at-home fitness demonstrations.

Her latest shared video clip shows Yanet performing squat jumps in her home, showing her followers how easy it is to tone their body — even if they don’t have access to a gym. The video starts out with the model facing the wall, her back to the camera, flashing her pert booty and tiny waist. Her long brown hair falls freely down her back as she does so.

Yanet is dressed in tight baby blue workout leggings and a loose white crop top, one which reveals a black sports bra underneath. She paired the outfit with a simple black baseball cap that shields her face, and keeps her hair held back, as she goes through her mini workout.

Before beginning her workout, the model strikes a few poses, showing off her enviable curves to her fans. She gives the camera a cheeky hip thrust before getting down to business, bending down into position.

The model then goes through a series of squat jumps, flexing her tight abdomen as she pushes off from the ground, her feet properly positioned. The short clip ends with Yanet taking one last squat, breathing deeply before crossing her arms and finishing the workout.

Yanet’s caption tells her fans that if they don’t have a gym, that’s not a problem. This attitude promotes the idea that it doesn’t take anything fancy or expensive to achieve the body of their dreams. Anyone can perform body-strengthening exercises at home, and Yanet shows viewers the correct technique in her short tutorial.

The model’s followers appreciated the video, not only for the full-body view, but also for the simple tutorial.

“Amazing body.. This is hard work and dedication, never give up on your dreams,” one Instagram user wrote.

“This is perfect for those that don’t have time or money to go to the gym. Thank you!” another admirer remarked.

“You are my idol in the fitness world and you are a great person and woman. Never change, I admire you,” a third adoring fan gushed.