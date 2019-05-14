WWE News: Current Superstar Fined $100,000 For Controversial Comments Made In The Past

The man known as 'The Freak' will have to pay for his insensitive past.

A lot of controversy has surrounded Lars Sullivan ever since he first attempted to make his WWE main roster debut earlier this year. Since he finally jumped from NXT and up to the main roster, things have become even worse after racist and sexist comments from his past have resurfaced. On Tuesday, WWE finally decided to hand down their thoughts and punishment for Sullivan, which is a massive fine of $100,000.

The comments made by Sullivan were posted on a bodybuilding website forum and spoke against multiple ethnicities, different genders, and those with mental issues. They were posted close to a decade ago when he was 19- or 20-years-old, but they have since resurfaced and been put back into the spotlight.

A number of wrestling personalities have spoken out about the situation and as reported by The Inquisitr, one major WWE sponsor even commented on it. There had been rumors flying around that WWE hoped the situation would remain low and eventually go away quietly, but that ultimately didn’t happen.

Wrestling Inc. reported that a statement was sent to them directly from WWE, and it revealed the huge fine. It appears as if WWE was not just going to let this go and wanted to set an example by proving that kind of mindset will not be tolerated in the company.

Dylan Miley, also known as Lars Sullivan, will be fined $100,000 for the “misogynistic and bigoted comments” he made on that website forum. Along with paying the fine, Sullivan will be required to complete sensitivity training due to the extreme nature of his remarks.

WWE is also expected to work with Sullivan as he will meet with different community organizations after this incident. He is going to be a speaker and will discuss the power that social media has around the world and how impactful the words of even one person can be to millions of others.

As reported by Sports Illustrated, Sullivan did issue an apology this past week and made no excuse for the things he said.

“There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago. They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended.”

After the comments were brought back into the spotlight, they quickly made their way around social media and back to some WWE superstars. Big E of The New Day spoke out on his Twitter account and said that Sullivan needed to prepare for what was coming to him.

“Many are aware. If true, he has to bear the albatross of being a bigot & working in a company that is now filled with minorities.”

It’s difficult to know if the rumors are true that WWE wanted to sweep this whole situation under the rug, but it matters not. Lars Sullivan is being held responsible for his actions and his words which have amounted to a $100,000 fine and sensitivity training.