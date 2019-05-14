Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Star Jordan Poyer, Spills Out Of Tiny Metallic Bikini

Maxim bombshell Rachel Bush is turning heads on her Instagram page with another NSFW photo. While the black-haired beauty is well known for being married to NFL star Jordan Poyer, she’s also made a name for herself as a swimsuit model. Bush is no stranger to posting a wide variety of bikini-clad photos for her 1 million-plus followers and earlier today was no exception.

The 21-year-old snapped a selfie in the mirror while tagging herself at the W South Beach. Rachel’s insanely fit body is fully on display in a skimpy, metallic bikini that leaves almost nothing to the imagination. The suit bottoms feature little string ties that hit well above her thigh, exposing her toned and tanned legs. The bikini top is just as tiny as the bottoms, with Bush spilling out of it while showing off ample amounts of cleavage for the camera.

Bush wears her long, dark locks down and straight and completes her hot look with a sheer pullover and a pair of black Givenchy slides. Since the post went live on her account just a few short hours ago, it’s already earned Rachel plenty of attention from her loyal fans with over 21,000 likes and 260-plus comments. While the overwhelming majority of fans took to the post to gush over the mother of one’s amazing figure, countless others asked where they could purchase the same suit as her.

“Mesmerizing you’re breathtaking,” one follower wrote with a ton of emoji.

“Literal goals. cannot wait for your program to come out. Becoming impatient.”

“Rachel you’re the Hottest Real Girl I’ve seen on Instagram!” another fan commented.

This is already Bush’s second bikini-clad photo of the week. As The Inquisitr shared, the black-haired beauty posted another scandalous photo to her Instagram account yesterday. In the sexy snapshot, the model poses on a towel-lined chair while stretching out for the camera. Bush covers her face with long locks and cocks her head to the side for the snapshot. The bombshell’s incredible figure is fully on display in a tiny peach bikini that barely covers her NSFW parts. And while the suit is primarily made out of peach cloth, it also comes complete with tiny gold chains on the sides.

Shortly after the post went live, it earned Rachel rave reviews with over 23,000 likes in addition to 250-plus comments. While some fans commented on the post to let Bush know how amazing her figure looks, countless others simply chimed in let Rachel know that her husband is one lucky guy.

Now that it’s summer, fans can certainly expect to see plenty more bikini pics from Bush in the near future.