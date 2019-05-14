Selena Gomez Pops Out Of Conical Bra, Flashes Major Cleavage

Selena Gomez isn’t the world’s biggest cleavage flasher. The “Fetish” singer mostly sticks to a low-key wardrobe of casual sweaters, leggings, and fuss-free shirts. This girl can up the ante, though. On May 14, The Daily Mail reported Selena attending the Cannes Film Festival’s opening ceremony. Gomez came dressed to impress, although the newspaper’s description seemed fitting – Selena was described as looking “effortlessly chic.”

Selena’s red carpet look was, indeed, oozing glamor. An unusual, but ultimately very stylish outfit came as a two-piece – Selena’s conical cream-colored bra matched a high-waisted skirt with a thigh-high slit. Materials in sensual satins contrasted quilted paneling along the skirt, and a belt with a center clasp added pops of color. Makeup-wise, Gomez sported cat-wing eyeliner, bold-red lipstick, and what appeared to be minimal foundation. Her hair came tied in a simple bun, however, the event’s glitz did appear to be honored. A diamanté necklace matched Selena’s silver, peep-toe heels.

As a known lover of laid-back clothing and the sporty lifestyle, Selena is now the face of sportswear giant PUMA. Her activewear campaigns see her join other famous faces who’ve been snapped up by competitor brands. Ariana Grande and Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot front Reebok. Kendall and Kylie Jenner are both signed to Adidas. Demi Lovato models for Fabletics. Sports-centric as Gomez is, her appearance today has likely reminded fans that red-carpet glam isn’t just for other starlets.

Fans might be wondering whether Selena has turned to Madonna’s iconic Jean Paul Gaultier bra for inspiration. As it turns out, the singer does find her fashion choices influenced by others. Her 2018 Elle interview came complete with a quote suggesting just this.

“I guess I’m so moody, so I’ll watch Almost Famous and then I’ll want to dress like Kate Hudson for the week, or I’ll watch Marilyn and I’ll see something that I want to wear that’s all 50s style.”

Selena’s red carpet look also channeled the celebrity-adored retro finish. Vintage styles are frequently seen on the likes of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. However, Gomez appears to have carved out her own style. For this girl, it’s about stealing the show without making much of an effort. Today’s look suggested Gomez having undergone some glam squad time, but it seemed minimal.

Selena’s carefree attitude and simplistic mentalities are likely contributors to her phenomenon status. That in itself is reflected by her Instagram following – Gomez’s status as the platform’s most-followed woman may have been topped by Ariana Grande, but she still has 150 million followers. No doubt, fans are awaiting an update showcasing today’s look.