Ashley Graham Shows Off Curves In Stunning Leopard-Print Dress

One thing is for sure — Ashley Graham always looks confident in whatever she wears.

As fans of the brunette beauty know, Graham regularly floods her Instagram page with bikini-clad photos for her legion of 8.4 million followers. Whether she’s rocking a sexy little swimsuit or another NSFW outfit, Graham is a pro at showing off her curvy figure in anything and everything. Most recently, the supermodel took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself vacationing in Tulum.

In the stunning new snapshot, the bombshell wears her long, dark locks slicked back in a high bun. Graham appears to be wearing minimal makeup while she looks over her shoulder and gives a smile for the camera. Ashley can also be seen rocking a pair of dangly earrings and a leopard-print maxi dress that hugs every single one of her curves. The 31-year-old completes her look with a pair of flip-flops as she walks down a gravel path that is surrounded by two wooden walls.

Since the post went live on her account earlier today, it has earned rave reviews from her army of followers with over 62,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Most followers took to the post to let Graham know how gorgeous she looks while countless others told her to have a great vacation. Many others took to the post to comment with various emojis.

“Even in her simplest avatar Ashley is a killer. Stay fit stay happy stay gorgeous stay blessed girl,” one follower commented.

“You are just beyond gorgeous. You should be proud of the women [sic] you are.”

“That dress is on point! Obvi you are as well!” another fan wrote with a flame emoji.

Over the past week, the 31-year-old has been sharing photos of her tropical vacation to Tulum, Mexico, including a number of swimsuit-clad photos. As The Inquisitr shared, the plus-sized model posted a photo from her swimwear shoot for Swimsuits For All with pal Sherri Shepherd. The photo shows the two women standing on the beach together with Sherri in a black one-piece suit with cutouts and Ashley in a black-and-white-striped one-piece.

Both Shepherd and Graham are all smiles for the camera in the fun photo. And like the model’s most recent snapshot, this one has also earned her a lot of attention with over 76,000 likes as well as upward of 180-plus comments within just a few hours of going live.

Fans can stay up-to-date on Ashley’s photos by following her on Instagram.