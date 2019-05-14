WWE News: Vince McMahon Comments On Hard WWE Schedule And Says Wrestlers Can Have ‘Time Off’

Vince McMahon is trying to squash any rumors flying around about his company.

There has been quite a deal of heat and negative press on WWE in the last couple of months, and it will never get easier with professional wrestling. Despite receiving some of that bad press, WWE has done rather well on Wall Street lately, and Vince McMahon spoke with Variety regarding a number of topics with his company. During that talk, he decided to touch on the tough schedule of WWE and the fact that anyone in his company can have time off.

With the XFL beginning play again next year and SmackDown Live moving to Fox later this year, there are a lot of big moves happening in WWE. As these things are quite exciting for wrestling and football fans, there are those who will continue to speak out against the world of professional wrestling/sports entertainment.

During his talk with Variety, McMahon spoke of the declining ratings and profit loss which he attributed to superstar injuries. It was chalked up to a very heavy travel schedule and how physically grueling it is to work as a professional wrestler. He said that injuries are bound to happen, but superstars can take time when needed.

“Anybody who wants time off can get time off. That’s easy. In addition to that, it’s easy to weave a talent in and out of a storyline. If they get injured, you’re not expecting that. Or if they have a family matter. Our characters are real people with real problems. It’s a revolving situation where this talent will work these dates, that talent will work those dates.”

This does go against what has been said by many in the past and that only top tier superstars can get the exact time off they want when requested.

John Cena often takes long periods of time away from WWE to go and film movies or do a bunch of other projects. Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker are on reduced schedule contracts, which have them appearing only a few times each year and for a limited number of matches.

While those are all top names, McMahon is saying that anyone and everyone can take time off when they need it. If they feel as if their bodies are beaten up or injuries may come on or for whatever reason, they can simply request the time needed.

McMahon said that injuries can’t always be predicted, and they’re going to happen in professional wrestling. When they do, they work around those injuries in the storylines and inject other superstars where one or two need to be taken out. The same can be done with those who request time off and if it’s needed from WWE, Vince says they can simply ask for it.