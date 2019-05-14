Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Tiny Bra, Instagram Has Very Interesting Questions

Instagram updates from Lindsey Pelas tend not to prompt too many questions from her fan base. The Playboy model’s cleavage-flaunting snaps mostly generate fire or heart emoji, alongside praise for her signature curves. Lindsey’s May 13 update is proving an anomaly, however. Some Instagram users are now wondering if this 27-year-old is pregnant.

Yesterday’s update saw Pelas provide a close-cropped photo. The bombshell was clad in a tiny orange sports bra in this image. With nothing in the way of accessories besides some shades clipped to the bra, the picture was a simple one. Pelas’ platinum blond hair was loose, her pout was plump, and she sent out her signature side-eye. Fans may have found their eyes drawn towards the ample cleavage on display, but their comments appear to have acknowledged the snap’s particularly cryptic caption. The widely-known “MILF” term was used, but it was phrased in an ambiguous way – namely that a “MILF” situation might be in the cards for Lindsey.

One fan left their thoughts in what proved to be the most-liked comment.

“Are you pregnant???”

Another user seemed to echo these thoughts, per their comment.

“Is that true? If so then congratulations are in order.”

Many fans, however, interpreted the caption as an invitation to be the father of Lindsey’s child. One admirer offered to be “the donor.” Another devotee offered to “help out,” suggesting that Lindsey get in touch.

Lindsey does not have any children. She is, however, one of eight siblings. Her career as a model has proven nothing short of explosive – alongside her Playboy credits, Pelas has also been featured in GQ and Glamour.

On a platform overflowing with busty blonds in scantily-clad outfits, Lindsey is a heavyweight. Her Instagram following currently sits at 8.9 million. With an eager fan base subscribing to near-daily updates, Lindsey is now in a strong position to influence and promote. Her Instagram bio announces her partnership with 1st Phorm — and the fitness-centric supplements brand features heavily in Lindsey’s updates. The model’s updates frequently come captioned with Pelas’ praise for the brand’s products, as was seen in an Instagram post made one week ago.

“I’ve been implementing a mostly plant-based diet lately and this @1stPhorm all natural Vegan protein powder has been really helpful!” Lindsey wrote.

By and large, however, this beauty is known for her curves. Fans following her can expect the model’s trademark bikinis and sports bras to make an appearance. Given, however, that Lindsey sometimes updates her account from the gym, the Louisiana-born sensation is also somewhat of a fitness icon.

Lindsey does not appear to have responded to the pregnancy queries. She has since updated her account with a similar shot to yesterday’s post, but no “MILF” mention was made.