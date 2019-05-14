Mackenzie Standifer Returns to Instagram After ‘Teen Mom OG’ Trailer, Shares Photo Of Ryan Edwards’ Baby

Ryan Edwards welcomed his second son last year.

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, returned to Instagram on May 13, around the time the Teen Mom OG trailer was released. In doing so, she shared a new photo of their baby boy, Jagger Ryan.

In a photo shared on her Instagram Stories page, Jagger was seen sitting on a couch in a Gap onesie with aviator shades over his eyes. Someone held a large baseball cap on his head. While it wasn’t clear who was holding the hat, it didn’t seem to be Edwards, as whomever it was had a visible tattoo just above their wrist.

Although Edwards certainly may have gotten a new tattoo in recent weeks, the most recent image Standifer shared of her husband — at least, in which his arms were seen — featured no visible tattoos. As for her own arms, Standifer doesn’t have sleeves. Instead, she has a few smaller pieces, including a cross on her arm, which appears to be her newest ink.

Edwards and Standifer have faced a number of rocky moments over the past several months. In fact, they recently spent three months apart, as Edwards had served time behind bars for a series of past drug charges.

As Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Edwards began to struggle with an addiction to drugs years ago. As he and Standifer drove to their May of 2017 wedding, he nearly nodded off behind the wheel. Then, after attempting to tackle his addiction in rehab, Edwards was arrested a number of times, including an arrest made this past January.

While it is unclear whether or not Edwards is sober at this time, his wife has made it clear that she intends to keep her vows — despite her husband’s ongoing legal issues and drug struggles.

In March, ahead of Season 10 of Teen Mom OG, Standifer confirmed that she and Edwards would be back on the show, even though they weren’t seen in full-time roles during the series’ past season.

“We are filming for this season, we filmed a bunch of episodes thus far,” she explained during a live Q&A chat with fans on Instagram, via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “You’re probably going to be bored out of your mind… Ryan’s not off the show [anymore].”

Standifer also said that while she and Edwards had attempted to leave the show, they weren’t allowed.

“Your contract is basically a trap… you can’t get out,” she complained. “It’s not a one-year contract either. It’s open-ended, so good luck trying to leave. There’s not an end date.”

To see more of Edwards, Standifer, and their family, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of Teen Mom OG Season 10. The show airs on June 10 at 9 p.m. on MTV.