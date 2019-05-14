Bill Nye Drops F-Bomb, Tells Everyone Off For Climate Change: ‘You Idiots!’

You may be used to seeing him as the lovable host of Bill Nye the Science Guy, but one of America’s most famous scientists just got seriously angry about climate change, telling literally everyone in the world to “grow the f*** up.”

Nye appeared on last Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, an episode which tackled the Green New Deal. The Green New Deal is a set of regulatory proposals backed by several Democrats, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The plan aims at making the United States carbon-neutral in the next decade, while also creating many jobs along the way. However, the deal has yet to be passed by Congress.

And according to The Guardian, Nye is running out of patience for people who refuse to believe that climate change is a real threat, and that swift legislation needs to be passed to address it. During his appearance on the late night show, Nye seemed much more somber than he normally is. He detailed the current state of the planet — as he views it — and what is going to happen if gas emissions keep rising, along with the Earth’s temperature.

“By the end of this century, if emissions keep rising, the average temperature on Earth could go up another four to eight degrees. What I’m saying is the planet is on f****** fire,” he said, before raising a blazing torch to a globe and setting it alight.

“There are a lot of things we could do to put it out. Are any of them free? No, of course not. Nothing’s free, you idiots. Grow the f*** up. You’re not children any more. I didn’t mind explaining photosynthesis to you when you were 12. But you’re adults now, and this is an actual crisis, got it? Safety glasses off, motherf******,” an increasingly angrier Nye stated.

The TV personality explained that by increasing carbon taxes, people would consume less carbon fuel. This, Nye claimed, would help prevent natural catastrophes such as fires, floods, and crop failures. As reported by Business Insider, there are some foreboding numbers and stats behind Nye’s rant. Last year was the warmest for the planet’s oceans on record, and a recent United Nations report concluded that up to 1 million species will probably go extinct in the next few decades due to global warming.

Nye is a known advocate for environmental change, and he served as the host of the recent Netflix documentary, Bill Nye Saves the World. He was also a science adviser during the Obama administration.