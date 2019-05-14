Braless Rita Ora Puts Booty On Display In Curve-Hugging Snakeskin Skirt & Backless Top

Rita Ora turned heads on Monday night as she stepped out for a fancy dinner in London. The gorgeous singer and actress kept all eyes on her as she headed into Annabel’s in a skin-baring ensemble by Poster Girl, flaunting her exquisite figure in a curve-hugging snakeskin skirt and a backless crop top.

The 28-year-old stunner slipped into the spectacular outfit – an eye-catching metallic number, adorned with countless sequins that glimmered in a lovely shade of bronze – for a glamorous evening in the company of her good friend and fellow British singer, Liam Payne.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rita and the former One Direction member go a while back and have recently shared the stage at the star-studded concert held in March in Dubai ahead of the prestigious Global Teacher Prize gala. The pair have performed together on numerous occasions and famously collaborated on the song “For You” – recorded for the soundtrack of Fifty Shades Freed, in which Rita also played the role of Mia Grey.

Given their close relationship, it’s not at all surprising that the two shared an elegant night out as friends. However, they didn’t dine alone, as the duo quickly became a foursome when Rita and Liam were joined by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and talent manager Guy Oseary.

The following day, Rita took to her Instagram page to show off her fabulous outfit. In a couple of posts shared earlier today, the “Hot Right Now” hitmaker gave fans an ample view of her metallic ensemble, which she paired with matching strappy heels. She accessorized with a shiny metallic clutch and sported an entire collection of necklaces, bracelets, and rings that added even more sparkle to her flashy attire.

In one particularly raunchy set of photos, Rita put her pert derriere on full display. Photographed from the back as she made her way into the glitzy club, the “Let You Love Me” songstress showcased her shapely posterior in the curve-clinging snakeskin skirt.

The sequined, ankle-length garment boasted a dramatic thigh-high split, offering a good glimpse of Rita’s dazzling stud-embellished heels. The stunning singer showed quite a bit of skin in her daring attire, exposing her bare back in the skimpy crop top – and flashing her many back and arm tattoos in the process.

To add even more spice to her attire, Rita went braless underneath the head-turning top. Featuring crossed straps high on the back, the barely-there garment was held in place with a delicate, sparkling chain tied around the waist. The English beauty looked every inch the siren in her show-stopping attire and even gave a warm smile to the photographers as she turned her head toward the camera for a seductive pose.

A second batch of photos shared by Rita with her 14.8 million Instagram followers gave a more detailed look at her jaw-dropping Poster Girl outfit, showing what the head-turning skirt and racy top looked like from the front. As she cozied up to her friends for two selfies and a lovely group shot, the blond bombshell flaunted her perky cleavage in the plunging cowl-neck top.

The fourth and final photo of the set offered fans a complete view of Rita’s glittering metallic outfit, portraying the singer from head to toe. Photographed as she left the club, the fabulous songstress showed off her envy-inducing physique in the gleaming attire, giving a glimpse of her long, lean legs.

Loading...

More photos of Rita rocking the spectacular outfit were shared on Instagram today by Poster Girl in two separate posts. In one of the snapshots, the “Your Song” singer puts on a very provocative display as she is photographed getting out of her car to join the group for dinner.

Caught in a revealing pose that showcased her incredible figure from the side, Rita showed a lot of skin in the enticing snap, putting her chiseled pins front and center. At the same time, she exposed her toned abdomen and taut waistline, flashing some serious sideboob in the saucy pic.

Another photo, posted a couple of hours later, showed Rita making her way out of Annabel’s. As she walked out of the swanky establishment at the arm of Edward Enninful, the singer drew a lot of attention in the waist-skimming top and high-slit skirt.