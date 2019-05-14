Camille Grammer Reveals She’s The ‘Odd Man Out’ With ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars, Is She Really Skipping The Reunion?

Camille Grammer is dishing on what is to come on 'RHOBH' Season 9.

Camille Grammer is the new “target” of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast — at least, according to her.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on May 14, Grammer opened up about what is to come on the ninth season of the show. She made it clear that, while she was seen poking fun at Lisa Vanderpump’s teeth on the series weeks ago, she actually cares about Vanderpump a lot.

“I have a lot of compassion towards Lisa Vanderpump. My heart goes out to her,” Grammer said.

As fans well know, Vanderpump has been accused of lying about leaking a story that accused Dorit Kemsley of abandoning her chihuahua mix, Lucy, after adopting the animal from Vanderpump Dogs. Because of that accusation, Vanderpump has distanced herself from the group.

Looking back on the season, Grammer said the tension over “Puppy Gate” ultimately became a “boring” storyline, something which prompted her to “spice things up.” Unfortunately, Grammer’s efforts to create an entertaining show resulted in her being targeted by her co-stars, and treated like the “odd man out.” As she explained, the rest of the women “bonded” after Vanderpump distanced themselves from them.

During one recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Grammer appeared to be very much on the outside of the friend circle after she took aim at Teddi Mellencamp for allegedly acting entitled.

“Yeah, I’ve said some things this year, but I think I’ve been very honest in what I’ve said and I’ve said it to people’s faces,” Grammer explained. “So, I know Teddi’s on me for that but I’ll tell it right to your face. I’m from the east coast. I do not hold back, and that’s who I am. Love it or hate it.”

As for her recent Twitter post, one which suggested that she was planning to “pass” on filming the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion special, Grammer now says that she’s not so sure what her future will hold.

“Kyle [Richards] and I were texting and I was like, ‘S**t!’ I assumed, to myself, ‘I’m going down,'” she explained.

According to Grammer, her fears about filming the reunion special are likely the result of a “little post-traumatic stress disorder” from her first season of the show, Season 1. As she recalled, she went through a very rocky year at that time, and doesn’t want to sign up to be isolated again.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.