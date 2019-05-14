Kylie Jenner’s Latest Trademark Filing Revealed

Kylie Jenner is quickly proving that there’s no limit to her entrepreneurial aims. Kylie Skin hasn’t yet dropped, but the incoming beauty range is unlikely to be this mogul’s final business venture.

On May 14, TMZ reported the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star as having filed a trademark application for “Kylie Baby.” The media outlet suggested that the potential baby line will “cover just about everything” – “cribs, bouncers, changing tables, and baby walkers” were all listed. Kylie appears set to capitalize on her motherhood status, although her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, has already been seen in recent Kylie Skin promotions. Two days ago, The Inquisitr reported Stormi “[stealing] the show” in a video for the new beauty line.

Buzz around Kylie and her baby has proven nothing short of explosive. Following a concealed pregnancy, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl in February of 2018. Over 11 million likes being offered to the post within the space of several hours of it having been posted would serve to break the platform’s previous engagement records, per BBC.

TMZ further reports that Kylie also has her eye on expansion into “linens, swaddling blankets, and crib jumpers.” Breastfeeding equipment and vehicle accessories were also mentioned. While Kylie remains unmarried to the father of her child, Travis Scott, the couple has become iconic in the world of celebrity parenting.

At age 21, Kylie is now the world’s youngest billionaire, per Forbes. Her 2018 net worth of $900 million jumped up to a healthy $1 billion in less than a year. It didn’t take long for the youngest Kardashian-Jenner to become the richest.

An entrepreneurial edge is now an expectation in the Kardashian and Jenner families. Kim Kardashian is CEO of KKW Beauty. Her contouring kits, lipsticks, and fragrances are best-sellers. Despite having recently welcomed her fourth baby, Kim has also managed to announce the release of her latest KKW Beauty drop – the Mrs. West collection celebrates Kim’s marriage to Kanye West.

Sister Khloe Kardashian boasts a popular apparel line, Good American. Good American sells jeans, athleisure clothing, and dresses. Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh lifestyle brand now comes complete with Vital Proteins powders. Kendall Jenner remains the only sister without her own brand, but does have a high-profile modeling career.

Kylie does not appear to have mentioned TMZ‘s reported trademark application. Her social media feed continues to focus on Kylie Cosmetics and the six products forming Kylie Skin. @kylieskin’s Instagram account has already surpassed a following of 1 million.

There does, indeed, seem to be no limit to Kylie’s ambitions. Given the immense success of Kylie Cosmetics — and Stormi’s popularity — any baby merchandise from Jenner will likely prove highly lucrative.