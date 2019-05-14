YouTube Star James Charles’ Angry Fans Burn His Makeup Kits Amid Tati Westbrook Scandal

It seems like things just keep going downhill for YouTube megastar James Charles.

The 19-year-old has been involved in a very public scandal ever since his fellow influencer and longtime pal Tati Westbrook announced she called their friendship quits, but the drama just keeps getting bigger every day. Now, James’ former fans have started posting videos and photos on social media of them destroying the once-popular James Charles x Morphe eyeshadow palette, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The makeup kit, which was released back in November and costs $39, has now fallen victim to the fury of many of his former followers who decided to side with Tati amid the scandal. For those who need context, it all went down when the 37-year-old posted a video on her YouTube channel last week in which she listed all the reasons why she refused to be friends with her former protege anymore.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she claimed that, among other things, James had blindsided her by promoting a vitamin company on Instagram during this year’s Coachella (Tati owns rival business Halo Beauty). Still, the situation was more complex than a social media post.

“Fame, power and a fat bank account will change almost anyone. I don’t think there is any getting through to you and I don’t want to be friends with you. I don’t want to be associated with you, and I need to say that very publicly so that this chapter can just be closed,” she said in the video before shockingly claiming that James used his celebrity status to “manipulate” straight men’s sexuality.

James then uploaded his own apology video, during which he broke down in tears while explaining how important Tati and her husband were to him. However, it seems like many online users aren’t buying his apology. As per The Daily Mail, James already lost around 3 million followers since the scandal started, with that number declining steadily. Tati, on the other hand, has about 4 million more new YouTube subscribers.

instead of destroying the james charles palette i decided to make it better pic.twitter.com/yTaYLK1uao — a???? (@andreamrandaa) May 14, 2019

One Twitter user posted a video that shows James’s eye shadow palette being thrown in the trash before being set on fire, and it has already been viewed more than 60,000 times. Others decided to take a less dramatic route and apply some cool DIY tricks to the palette box by decorating the cover with prints of funny images, including a couple of pictures of Snoop Dogg.

“Bought the palette a long time ago but after hearing what he did i became so sick of james charles so i changed my palette into Shrek themed,” one Twitter user shared.

Others simply swapped the makeup artist’s name with Tati’s, but some even spotted the real silver lining in this whole situation.

“The whole world: James Charles is cancelled. Me: I hope this means his palette goes on sale because all s*** aside it’s a pretty palette and I wouldn’t mind owning one,” a clever fan wrote.