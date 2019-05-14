Watch West Bromwich Albion FC vs. Aston Villa FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, EFL Promotion Playoff Semis

Despite trailing 2-1 on aggregate going into the second leg of their English Football League promotion playoff semifinal, West Bromwich Albion appear in good position to advance against Aston Villa FC.

Though it’s not often discussed as being perhaps the world’s richest competition, the English Football League promotion playoffs are surely just that, with a top prize of promotion to England’s prestigious — and highly lucrative — Premier League at stake for the winner of the annual four-team tournament. In fact, according to an analysis by The Telegraph, promotion from England’s second their, known as the EFL Championship, to the Premier League, is worth as much as £200 million — or about $260 million in United States cash — to the winning team. West Bromwich Albion FC, who look to return to the English top flight just one year after their relegation, face Aston Villa FC in the second leg of their playoff semi-final for that massive prize in a match that will live stream on Tuesday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the EFL Championship playoff semifinal match pitting fourth-place West Bromwich Albion FC against fifth place Aston Villa FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time at the 27,000-capacity football stadium known as The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, West Midlands, England, on Tuesday, May 14.

In Italy, the match kicks off at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, or noon Pacific Daylight Time. Fans in the Republic of Indonesia can catch the live stream starting at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, Western Indonesian Time, 4 a.m. Eastern.

Aston Villa was one of the original Premier League clubs in 1992 and stayed in the league until 2016, when The Villans were finally relegated to the Championship. They placed fifth on the second-tier table this season, per Sky Sports, earning them their second consecutive promotion playoff appearance.

Villa takes a 2-1 lead into the second leg of the playoff semifinal, but now must protect that slim margin in an away match at West Brom, who have been tipped by oddsmakers as a slight favorite, per iNews, to score at home and advance to face the winner of the Leeds United vs. Derby County semifinal for the £200 million prize.

Leeds holds a 1-0 lead in that semifinal tie. The winner of the final joins Norwich City and Sheffield United, who have already been promoted based on finishing first and second, respectively, on the Championship table, per EFL.com.

West Brom will be without suspended top scorer Dwight Gale on Tuesday. Paul Harding / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the West Bromwich Albion FC vs Aston Villa FC Tuesday EFL Championship playoff semifinal with promotion to the Premier League at stake, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Baggies vs. Villans Playoffs second leg clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Sky GO. In Italy, the game will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 EFL Championship match is streamed live on the Canadian version of the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, TVR1 will be the live streaming source for the EFL Championship promotion playoff semifinal second leg.

An international live audio stream will be available for a one-time fee via Aston Villa TV

Throughout most of Africa, the game will also stream only via Fox Sports 1 Africa. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of West Bromwich Albion FC vs Aston Villa FC, EFL fans should consult LiveSoccer TV.