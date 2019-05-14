Constance Wu’s Confusing Reaction To ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Renewal Addressed By ABC

Shortly after ABC announced the renewal of their comedy Fresh Off the Boat on Friday, star of the series, Constance Wu, penned a few head-scratching tweets that seemed to express disappointment in the decision. Fans on Twitter immediately began questioning and criticizing her reaction. On Tuesday, ABC finally addressed the situation in a press call ahead of the Disney Upfront presentation.

Many fans thought that Wu’s expletive-filled tweets would get her fired from the series, but ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said they do not plan to re-cast her role as Jessica Huang, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“No, there has been no thoughts on recasting Constance. We love what she does on the show and we love the show,” Burke said.

Wu wrote in her initial tweets that she was “literally crying” and “so upset.” When a fan congratulated her on the series’ Season 6 renewal and said that it was “great news,” Wu responded, “No it’s not.”

Her reply has since been deleted.

In a lengthy statement on Saturday, Wu explained that she was “temporarily upset” and “conflicted” over the renewal, because it meant giving up a project she was very “passionate about.” However, she also remarked that she still loves Fresh Off the Boat.

Burke explained that ABC was aware of Wu’s other project, but that the network had “never really considered” canceling the series just yet.

“The show is just too strong and we love it,” she added.

Burke also said that she is “choosing to believe” Wu’s latest statement — that Wu is happy to return to the series.

Fresh Off the Boat first aired in 2015, and recently became the first Asian-American comedy to reach syndication, according to People. Wu became widely recognized for her role on the series, which led her to star in the very successful Crazy Rich Asians film last year. She recently completed filming Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, and Cardi B.

In her statement, Wu explained that she is “proud” of Fresh Off the Boat, and enjoys working on it.

“I’ve gotten to explore my character and I know her like the back of my hand. So playing Jessica is fun and easy and pleasant,” she wrote. “I get to work with a kind and pleasant cast and crew, which makes it all quite enjoyable.”

Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, Ray Wise, and Chelsey Crisp also star in the series. The sixth season of Fresh Off the Boat is set to air Fridays at 8:30 p.m. this fall.