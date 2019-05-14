Kendall Jenner Goes Braless In Black Panties On Instagram

Kendall Jenner turned up the heat on Instagram this week when she began to debut photos and video from her brand new Calvin Klein campaign.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself, which left little to the imagination. In the sexy snapshot, Kendall is seen wearing nothing but a denim jacket and a pair of black panties.

Jenner is spotted lying on her side as she shows off all of her curves in the revealing ensemble. The jacket is open to show off Kendall’s cleavage, as well as her long torso, flat tummy, and toned abs.

The Victoria’s Secret model also wears a pair of skimpy black panties in the photo, which put Jenner’s curvy hips on full display.

In the photograph, Kendall has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands the fall behind her back.

Jenner sports a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow and darkened eyebrows. Kendall also dons a bright-eyed look, pink blush on her cheeks, highlighter to add shimmer, and a nude lip.

Jenner puts her modeling experience to good use as she gives a sultry stare into the camera while posing seductively for the ad.

Kendall also recently posted a video of herself rocking several different sexy looks for Calvin Klein, calling herself a hard worker, self-care junkie, control freak, a knockout, and a black sheep.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner recently shocked fans when she revealed she’s thought about shaving off her hair off.

However, the model claims that the thought of looking exactly like her mother, Kris Jenner, stops her from cutting her long locks short.

“I think about just shaving it all off sometimes. I mean not like a buzz. But I think about chopping it off. If I cut my hair that short then I just look like my mom. I’ve been on sets before and they put short wigs on me like my mom. It’s too much. I literally am mini Kris Jenner. That’s the problem,” Kendall told People Magazine.

Meanwhile, not everyone in Jenner’s life thinks it would be a mistake to chop off her hair. Kendall says that a lot of her friends are on board with the idea of her sporting a brand new look.

“Some of my friends are trying to push me to do it,” Kendall revealed.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner and her sexy new Calvin Klein campaign by following the model on Instagram.