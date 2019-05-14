NBA Rumors: Terry Rozier Talks About Free Agency And How ‘Very Difficult’ It Is Adjusting To Kyrie Irving

Will Terry Rozier ever consider returning to Boston for another season?

The return of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward made most people believe that the Boston Celtics were ready to conquer the LeBron James-less Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2018-19 NBA season. Unfortunately, since the season started, the Celtics have failed to live up to expectations from the team who was supposed to be the biggest threat to the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors. The Celtics managed to reach the postseason, but they were easily eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

In a recent appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Celtics backup point guard Terry Rozier discussed the outcome of the 2018-19 NBA season, the challenge of playing alongside Kyrie Irving, and his impending free agency. With Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward both recovered from injury, Rozier was aware that some people viewed them as a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference.

However, the return of both superstars did more harm than good for the Celtics, especially to young players like Terry Rozier, who was forced to accept a backup role and lesser playing time. Rozier described Kyrie Irving as a great guy and leader, but he also admitted that it’s “very difficult” making adjustments with his game since the All-Star point guard rejoined the Celtics this season.

“He’s a great guy, great leader,” Rozier said, as quoted by NESN. “You just have to adjust to his style. Whatever Kyrie wants done, he’s gonna show it. That’s what he wants done. You have to adjust to his style of play and how he goes about every game and every day.”

Terry Rozier tries to compliment Kyrie Irving, does not succeed in the slightest: https://t.co/bG3G4NDx5e pic.twitter.com/i2963iqaHT — Deadspin (@Deadspin) May 14, 2019

Terry Rozier is currently facing an uncertain future in Boston. As a restricted free agent, the Celtics only need match offers from other NBA teams to bring him back next July. However, with re-signing Kyrie Irving as their No. 1 offseason priority, it is highly unlikely that the Celtics will use a huge chunk of their salary cap space for another backup point guard.

Also, Terry Rozier doesn’t seem to have any interest in playing another season as the Celtics’ backup point guard. In a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, which is currently posted on Twitter, Rozier said that he “might have to go” if the Celtics won’t make any roster changes in the 2019 NBA offseason. Rozier said that he wants to be on a team that can give him a “chance” to prove himself, which won’t happen in Boston if Irving re-signs with the Celtics.