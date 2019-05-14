Kourtney Kardashian Gets Slammed For Modeling Kanye West’s ‘Sacrilegious’ Church Clothes Line With Family

The Kardashian family recently came together to model Kanye West’s new fashion collection.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo on Tuesday of herself joined by sisters Kim and Khloe, West and sons Reign and Mason Disick. The photo showed the crew wearing pieces from West’s upcoming Church Clothes merchandise which is inspired by his popular Sunday Services. The collection seems to have a loungewear feel, with mostly sweat pants, graphic tees, and hoodies. The mini-photo shoot was set by a lake as the mountains and trees act as a backdrop for the photos. The tops from the collection have phrases like “Holy Spirit” plastered all over the garment. The photo was shared with Kourtney’s 78.1 million followers and received more than 200,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments from fans who were not so pleased with the family’s looks.

“Love the sloppy/ bummy look! Would definitely pay thousands of dollars for this,” one follower sniped.

“Seriously? Church merch? The disrespect,” another follower bashed.

West first displayed his “church merch” when he performed his weekly Sunday Service at Coachella this past Easter. According to Refinery29, the 8-piece collection also had phrases that are frequently heard in church. The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly priced his sweatshirts between $165-225 and had socks available for $50. Many social media users accused the Grammy winner of being “sacrilegious” and a “prophet for profit” because of his desire to make money during his Easter performance.

Many also felt that West was using the ideas and messages historically tied to black churches for profitable gain. Insecure actress Natasha Rothwell also tweeted her disdain for the collection. In her April tweet, Rothwell pointed out West’s recent public support of Donald Trump and said that was a major factor in her decision not to financially support the Yeezy designer.

“Yeah, no. I REFUSE to support a man who proudly supports a racist, homophobic, xenophobic, transphobic, Islamaphobic, anti-Semitic president whose policies endanger the very people who subsidized his career just because he’s selling redemption dressed up in church clothes. GTFOH,” Rothwell tweeted.

While West faced a plethora of spectators on social media, the rapper’s fans reportedly stood in long lines to purchase merchandise in support of the rapper. Shortly after Coachella, Church Clothes was sold online for a limited time. The fact that the Kardashians are modeling the looks could mean that more items from the collection are ready to be sold. The clothing’s website is currently still available for fans of West to access.