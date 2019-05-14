Iskra Lawrence Flaunts Her Booty In A Black Bikini In Instagram Video

Over the weekend, British beauty Iskra Lawrence treated her 4.4 million followers to some Miami-style vice by flaunting her fabulous figure on Instagram in a sultry video. Iskra has been having some fun in the sun on a weekend trip to the Sunshine State.

The body-positive model has long talked about being a larger body type in an industry dominated by size 0 models. However, the blonde beauty said in an interview with Elle magazine that she believes that true beauty comes from the inside.

“Beauty to me means being comfortable with yourself. When you feel that comfort, you kind of feel at home, and then you radiate the confidence. When you walk into a room and someone is confident and happy with themselves, that’s beautiful. You can kind of feel that energy. When someone knows who they are, is happy and comfortable and radiating comfortability, that is what beauty is.”

In the video, the Adore Me model struts around her bathroom in a skimpy black bikini, unafraid to show off her killer curves. At one point, she turns to give viewers a view of her famous booty, playfully twisting her hair at the same time. The video has been viewed over 1 million times, and has received over 3,000 comments.

However, that was not the only update which Iskra shared from the weekend.

In her goodbye post from Miami, Iskra poses outside of Rolling Loud — an event which bills itself as the world’s largest hip-hop festival. The three-day event featured artists such as Cardi B, Lil Wayne, and Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott. Rolling Loud took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

In the picture, Iskra dons a black zip-up sleeveless top, one which shows off her ample bosom. She paired the look with high-waisted jeans from American Eagle, a company with which she has a modeling contract. Her blond hair was left loose, and she accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a matching gold watch, and comfy Nike sneakers.

This particular picture earned over 240,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments. In the attached caption, Iskra wished Miami farewell after a fun weekend, and then advertised the opening of a new Aerie shop in Soho, New York.

Iskra has been one of the most prominent faces of the intimates brand, and was even crowned the company’s first Aerie Ambassador. In her Elle interview, the British bombshell described her excitement when she was first signed to Aerie.

“Oh my goodness, that [was] the coolest thing, to be part of #AerieReal. It’s everything I believe in. The no-photoshop policy is incredible. Women want to see unretouched women.”

In keeping with that mindset, Iskra has stated that she does not retouch any photos of herself on Instagram, nor does she repost pictures of herself from other modeling campaigns if she sees she has been retouched.