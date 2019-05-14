Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Dating, Says She Has A ‘Parade Of Men’

Wendy Williams is getting back on the horse following her split from husband Kevin Hunter.

According to Page Six, the talk show host has revealed that she’s currently dating again, just one month after filing for divorce from her husband of 22-years.

Wendy says that she’s getting her life back in more ways than one and that she’s been regularly dating for a while now.

“I’m reclaiming my life. I don’t have a boyfriend, but I’m rediscovering my love of men … I do date and I date pretty often,” Wendy admitted.

Williams also went on to say that she’s got plenty of suitors and that she’s going to need their help, because she’s currently in the process of moving, hinting that she’ll want the men to help her unpack boxes and do the heavy lifting.

“The parade of men will continue because I need things lifted, put in position. I’m still unpacking boxes for God’s sake. That’s all I’m saying.”

Meanwhile, Williams is said to be thriving following her split with Hunter. Sources claim that Wendy is moving on with her life and doing things on her terms now that she’s a single woman for the first time in two decades.

“Wendy is not looking back. Her friends and family think that the sky’s the limit now that Kevin’s gone. She still has some healing to do, but she has taken several steps in the right direction. She is strong and resilient,” an insider recently told Us Weekly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy Williams is not only focused on her love life, but she’s also breathing new life into her career.

Williams is said to be putting her attention on her empire following her split with Hunter. Insiders tell People Magazine that the TV personality has been taking control of her talk show.

In the past, Kevin had served as Wendy’s personal manager, as well as her executive producer on the series. Now that she’s kicked him to the curb and fired him from his duties, she’s reportedly ready to be in charge.

Sources claim that Williams used to let Hunter handle much of the behind-the-scenes issues for the show, but with him out of the picture, she’s got a bigger part in how her show is running.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams by watching her talk show, which airs weekdays. Check local listings for network and time slot.