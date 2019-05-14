Eva Longoria Looks Sensational In Plunging Polka Dot Dress In FabFitFun Photoshoot

Actress Eva Longoria looked absolutely stunning in a photoshoot for FabFitFun, a monthly subscription service that operates in the U.K. on Wednesday.

Longoria, 44, will serve as the face of FabFitFun’s summer box collection, according to The Daily Mail. For the shoot, Longoria wore an orange polka dot dress with spaghetti straps that accentuated her lovely skin tone. She wore her in loose curls and accessorized with gold jewelry. To complete her hot summer look, she donned a pair of sunglasses and carried a blue and white print shoulder bag with rope straps.

The actress’ glowing appearance might have something to with being a new mother. Longoria and husband, José Bastón, welcomed son Santiago in June of 2018.

While speaking with The Daily Mail, the Desperate Housewives star said that she hoped her son would grow up knowing that “women are just as strong as men.”

“I think having me as a mom and being surrounded by feminists, he’ll see that women are just as strong as men. Women deserve equal access to opportunity [and] equal access to reach their full potential and I think my son will be ingrained with that as he grows up in my household,” she said.

Eva Longoria discusses importance of teaching equality to her son Santiago https://t.co/RmWOqEZksU pic.twitter.com/ORGd42SGjN — Hot Gossip (@gossiptree) May 14, 2019

Along with being passionate about strong women, Longoria has a heart for charity. In 2012, she established the Eva Longoria Global Gift Foundation. The organization seeks to help Latina women in the U.S. reach their potential through education and entrepreneurship. The foundation also supports training programs that help Latinas succeed in school and improve their chances of attending college.

When asked about what inspired her to help women, Longoria said she grew up with a special-needs sister, so she learned the words “volunteer” and “charity” early in her life.

At a charity event hosted by her foundation earlier in the week, Longoria joked about losing her baby weight and said she was eating air, US magazine reported. The actress reportedly started a fitness routine six months ago and said she had not had any wine, sugar or carbs for quite some time. She added that said she would allow herself to indulge after she appearing on the red carpet at the Cannes French Film Festival later this week.

If the images from the FabFitFun photoshoot are any indication, Longoria’s routine is working because she looked amazing.

FabFitFun is a seasonal subscription service that delivers members boxes of goodies that include beauty, fitness, wellness and home items.