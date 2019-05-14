Republican Figure Carly Fiorina Says Trump ‘Views Women As Something To Be Used’

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO and 2016 Republican candidate Carly Fiorina recently attacked Donald Trump in an interview, saying that the president views women as things to be used for political gain. According to The Hill, Fiorina added that the Republican party, in general, “routinely dismisses and diminishes women.”

Fiorina was speaking with Zainab Salbi for Yahoo! News‘ Through Her Eyes when she spoke about the way that Trump treats people. Fiorina would both praise the president for appointing women to powerful positions in his administration and criticize him for the way he treats women in general.

“He’s so routinely dismissive of women, the way he talks about women,” she said. “And on the other hand, he’s put a lot of women in really important jobs.”

“I think he views women as something to be used,” she added. “On the other hand, I think he views people as something to be used.”

It isn’t just Trump who treats women poorly, Fiorina said. The GOP at large seems to treat women as inferior, in her estimation.

“I think the Republican Party routinely dismisses and diminishes women, to be honest with you,” she said. “If you look at the women senators in the Republican Party, they’re pretty much discounted until their vote is needed. That’s not OK.”

The Democratic party wasn’t off the hook with Ted Cruz’s 2016 running mate.

“I think that Democrats have politicized women in a way that’s very unfortunate,” Fiorina said.

Carly Fiorina: Trump "views women as something to be used" https://t.co/WiDozfpcz8 pic.twitter.com/gyJOjU15Gi — The Hill (@thehill) May 14, 2019

Loading...

Fiorina has been reliably critical of Trump for years, and while many of his former opponents fell in line after he became president, Fiorina has continued to call Trump out for his behavior. In October of 2018, while speaking with CNN, Fiorina pointed to Trump’s comments about the adult film actress Stormy Daniels as further evidence that the political discourse in the United States has reached a new low.

Trump, for his part, had attacked Fiorina’s appearance in an interview during the presidential campaign, saying that he couldn’t imagine someone with a face like hers assuming the presidency. At the time, many commentators pointed to the comment as evidence of then-candidate Trump’s negative attitude towards women. Fiorina dismissed his comments, saying that it wasn’t the first time a man had commented on her looks, rather than her substance.

Fiorina ended her bid for president in February 2016, after it became evident that her campaign wasn’t getting enough early support to remain competitive in the primaries.